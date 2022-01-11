ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change: Athletes flag the dangers of manmade snow

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Many top Nordic skiers and biathletes say crashes are becoming more common as climate change reduces the availability of natural...

localnews8.com

JSTOR Daily

Ski Resorts and Climate Change

Skiing is more than a well-loved winter hobby—it is also a driving component of many small economies in colder regions. But climate change is making it increasingly harder for ski resorts to function at their best. Without reliable snow, ski resorts and the economies they support will suffer. If a resort can’t rely on snow, they often turn to snowmaking—a costly process that uses significant amounts of electricity and water.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Keeps Falling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow has been falling for several hours now, and the winter storm warning remains in place for all of Western Pennsylvania and the Tri-State area through 1 p.m. Monday. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo: KDKA Weather Center) We’re seeing snow and, in some spots to the south and southeast, still some freezing rain and sleet mixing and alternating with snow. Those areas will transition over to all snow through the evening as temperatures drop through the evening, and with the precipitation helping to cool the air further. (Photo: KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

Snowstorm confidence increasing for MLK weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Significant snow and ice are likely across much of the eastern United States this upcoming weekend. Models have become more consistent on our region seeing a decent amount of accumulation but the locations receiving the largest amounts are still uncertain. An area of low pressure will be bringing moisture from the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Nordic
abc17news.com

Tracking snow showers and dangerous cold

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight drop down into the low 20's, if not high teen's, by early Wednesday morning behind a dry cold front. WEDNESDAY: North flow really dominates the forecast on Wednesday. Expect temperatures to struggle Wednesday. Highs will hover around high 20's and low 30's with an ongoing north breeze throughout the day. Wednesday night, we'll be tracking a quick upper level wave that will generate a chance for snow late, and into Thursday. Chances look to start around 7p.m. and last through the night.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

NewsBreak
Climate Change
Environment
Environment
Sports
Sports
Idaho8.com

Cloudy before snow tonight

More above freezing temperatures in the region today 35-41 degrees today with light northerly breezes. A weak frontal system and some light snow coverage for overnight are in the forecast with a trace across most areas and wind increase for mountains 15-25mph while you're asleep. I don't expect much snow for the I-15 corridor, 0.1" eastern highlands and 0.2" for Jackson area communities.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Millions hunker down as storm hits eastern US

Millions of Americans hunkered down Sunday as a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice, knocking power out to an estimated 235,000 people and counting. In all, more than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Ominous supercell storm captured over Texas in mesmerizing time-lapse

Mesmerising time-lapse footage has been captured of an ominous supercell storm cloud.Meteorology student Isaac Schluesche captured the images while storm chasing near the town of Earth, Texas.Isaac, of Madison, Wisconsin, said: “The storm coincided with the sunset perfectly. The colours seen in the timelapse are just like what we saw with our eyes.“Usually every spring I head out to the central United States to storm chase for a week or two.“As such, my group and I were in the Texas panhandle, hoping to see something just like that one day.“This video was filmed using a Canon 6D and EF...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

