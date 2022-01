You know that saying, something is too good to be true?. Well, for one couple in Portland who thought they found THE perfect spot for a new bar, that almost came true. You've probably heard of Vena's Fizz House in Portland's Old Port on Fore Street, right? Johanna and Steve Corman opened it in 2013, according to a CNN article, and it quickly became a popular destination. So many creative and flavorful drinks there!

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO