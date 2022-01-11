ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Wings hire franchise icon Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Mq3F_0dij3KfZ00
Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings have added another legendary franchise icon to the front office. Nicklas Lidstrom has been hired as the team’s new vice president of hockey operations, joining an executive group led by his former teammate Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings indicate that Lidstrom will now be involved in all aspects of hockey operations.

Lidstrom, 51, worked as a scout for the Red Wings a few years ago but has generally not had much front office experience. That certainly doesn’t mean he’s inexperienced though, as a 1,564-game career will explain. One of the very best defensemen in history, Lidstrom scored 1,142 regular season points, was awarded the Norris Trophy seven times, won the Stanley Cup four times, and is a member of the “Triple Gold Club.” He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 and saw his No. 5 retired by the Red Wings in 2014.

The Red Wings, under Yzerman, have undergone a massive rebuild and are now focused on taking the next step. After a nice start this season it appears as though they are falling out of the playoff race again, but there is more than enough to get excited about in Detroit. For a young player like Moritz Seider -- or even 2021 draft pick Simon Edvinsson -- there is arguably no better role model than Lidstrom to be around and influenced by.

Yzerman and Lidstrom are certainly not alone in terms of ex-Red Wings. Pat Verbeek (assistant GM), Niklas Kronwall (European player development), Jiri Fischer (associate director of player personnel), Dan Cleary (assistant director of player development), Mark Howe (director of pro scouting), Kris Draper (director of amateur scouting), Kirk Maltby (pro scout) and others are all members of the organization, bringing a wealth of playing experience to the front office.

Comments / 2

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL postpones Red Wings-Ducks game until Sunday

The NHL has postponed Thursday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks to Sunday, January 9 at 7:00 PM CT. In the statement, the league says the game was postponed due to COVID issues affecting Anaheim. The team has seven players in COVID protocol – goalie John Gibson and forwards Ryan Getzlaf, Derek Grant, Sam Carrick, and Nicolas Deslauriers, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and forward Vinni Lettieri.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins place three in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins placed defensemen Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, and a team staff member into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol within an hour of puck drop of their game against the Washington Capitals tonight, per a team tweet. In their absences, it’s likely that Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore will...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers' Julien Gauthier enters COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced that Julien Gauthier entered the COVID protocol, making him unavailable for the next few days at a minimum. The depth forward played just over nine minutes Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights but could now miss Saturday’s match against the Anaheim Ducks and Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings if he tested positive.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Verbeek
Person
Mark Howe
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Niklas Kronwall
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Kris Draper
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Detroit Red Wings

The Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight against the Detroit Red Wings and they will be without many players due to players being in COVID protocols both with the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose. It is also not surprising that the Jets have so many players affected by COVID because the Canadian military estimates that 40% of Winnipegers have COVID at the moment, but not nearly that many people are being tested due to testing capacity issues and not counting positives from rapid antigen tests as they just don’t okay.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Ryan O’Reilly Developing at Impressive Rate

Detroit Red Wings prospect Ryan O’Reilly has a chance to do some special things. O’Reilly, not to be confused with the St. Louis Blues superstar with the same name, is a sophomore at Arizona State University, and is starting to get noticed. The 21-year-old Southlake, Texas native admittedly got off to a slow start this season after recovering from early-season hand surgery, but things are well on track at this point.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Norris Trophy#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#Gm#European
NESN

Who Is Tyler Lewington? Five Things To Know About D-Man Before Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins have to continue the next-man-up approach on defense, and it appears Tyler Lewington is the next man up. Jakub Zboril is done for the season, while Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are in the COVID-19 protocol. That resulted in Lewington getting added to the taxi squad Wednesday, but with John Moore getting hurt in the win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 27-year-old Lewington will be thrust into action Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place winger Brandon Hagel, two others in COVID protocol

Prior to their game against Arizona on Thursday, the Blackhawks announced a long list of roster moves necessitated by the placement of three players in COVID protocol — defenseman Erik Gustafsson, winger Brandon Hagel and just-acquired center Sam Lafferty. That resulted in the promotion of defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the taxi squad to the active roster plus the recalls of winger Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell from AHL Rockford.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan fined $2.5K for slew-footing Canadiens' Cole Caufield

Calvin de Haan of the Chicago Blackhawks earned a $2,500 fine for a dangerous trip on Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. The incident in question happened partway through the third period as Caufield tried to skate around the Blackhawks’ net. The trip, which appeared to be a clear slew-foot, went unpenalized by the on-ice officials. The league has been seeing a huge increase in these kinds of incidents this season, with Brad Marchand and Kevin Labanc both earning slew-footing suspensions and P.K. Subban earning multiple fines.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow enters COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced Monday night that forward Barclay Goodrow entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Blueshirts called up forward Anthony Greco from the taxi squad to take his spot on the roster. Goodrow seems to be flourishing with the Rangers. He has seven goals and 10 assists...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

838
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy