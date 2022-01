Grover Clevand Spangler passed away on January 12, 2022 at the age of 74. He was formerly of Roanoke, VA and had been living in Pulaski County for the last several years. He is survived by cousins, Brenda Conner, Mason Biggs and family, and numerous other cousins. Grover loved animals...

