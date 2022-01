New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Chicago have laws requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor activities. The laws were put in place in response to the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant. Under laws, businesses will require people to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor facilities including restaurants, museums, salons and many other venues. Health experts say that fully vaccinated individuals carry less of a viral load if exposed to COVID-19 and therefore, make it hard for the virus and infection to spread. People across the country are getting their Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO