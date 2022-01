Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment will make its solution to Nintendo Swap on Feburary seventeenth, Ubisoft introduced on Tuesday. First introduced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in , the compilation bundles collectively Murderer’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations. They’re the three video games that make up the Ezio Auditore saga. It additionally comes with two brief movies, Murderer’s Creed: Lineage and Embers. The latter serves because the conclusion to Ezio’s story. Ubisoft will promote all the bundle for $40.

