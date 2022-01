Over the last few decades, producer, DJ, and video game soundtrack composer Soichi Terada has slowly but surely perfected a distinctive brand of electronic music that infuses club sounds with East Asian elements. While Terada is a pivotal figure in the Japanese scene, he’s perhaps best known for his soundtrack for the Sony Playstation-exclusive game Ape Escape in 1999—and, six years later, Ape Escape 3. (He landed the job after someone high up on the project enjoyed his 1995 song “Sumo Jungle.”) Ape Escape’s soundtrack stood out thanks to its drum and bass stylings, which gave extra energy to the already bizarre game. Even now, YouTube uploads of the game’s soundtrack continue to rack up hundreds of thousands of views.

