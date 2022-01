‘He Is Not Right For Texas’: Agriculture Commission Candidate Rep. James White Calls Out Current Commissioner Sid Miller For Lying About His Involvement In Bribery Scheme

As greater numbers of Texas voters sour on harsh punishment for marijuana offenses, Austin voters will likely decide in May whether to effectively decriminalize the drug. The ballot measure, pushed by the group Ground Game Texas, would forbid Austin police officers in most cases from ticketing or arresting people on low-level pot charges like possessing small amounts of the drug or related paraphernalia — unless the offenses are tied to more severe crimes. The city also would not pay to test substances suspected to be marijuana — a key step in substantiating drug charges.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO