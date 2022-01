DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council approved a $1.1 billion extension for the Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport. City councilmembers voted 10-3 in favor, with Candi CdeBaca, Paul Kashmann and Amanda Sawyer voting against. Last month, airport officials made their case for the additional funding due to the projected increase in passenger traffic. (credit: CBS) The funding would be repaid with airport fees on things like passenger travel and parking. A business committee already signed off on the plan. A look at the Great Hall Project under construction at Denver International Airport (credit: CBS) The airport was designed and put into use before Sept....

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO