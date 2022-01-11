Sanderson to play for US; college stars eye Olympic chance

Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — University of North Dakota sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson will once again don his country’s red, white and blue. The Whitefish, Mont., native has been named to the 2022 United States Olympic Men’s Hockey Team, as announced by USA Hockey on Thursday afternoon. “It...
While US Figure Skating’s selectors followed their procedures by leaving rising teenage star Ilia Malinin off the Olympic men’s team, his omission revived the debate over whether a skater’s “body of work” should trump current performance. The 17-year-old Malinin surprised even himself by finishing second...
BOSTON (AP) — Robert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and the Boston Celtics scored the final eight points to edge the Chicago Bulls 114-112 on Saturday night. Williams, who tied it at 112 with two foul shots with 31 seconds to go, finished...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone saw a gutsy run rewarded with the victory Sunday in the fifth women’s World Cup super-G of the season. Racing in perfect, sunny conditions, the Italian gained about three-tenths of a second on her rivals with an attacking and risky approach in the middle part of the Kälberloch course.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was slated to be deported from the country, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies...
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A 1. Ames (7-1) did not play.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The lingering sting of being embarrassed on home turf by the New England Patriots didn’t sit well with defensive end Jerry Hughes and the Buffalo Bills. On Saturday night, the Bills did something about it by erasing any doubt of who now rules...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 25 points, Ja'Mee Asberry added 20 and they combined for the final seven points in the last 14 seconds to give No. 14 Baylor an 82-79 win over Kansas on Sunday. Asberry knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play...
Former world No. 17 Bernard Tomic revealed Novak Djokovic approached him in the locker room following their clash at the 2019 Miami Masters. Djokovic, ranked at No. 1 in the world, saw off Tomic 7-6 (2) 6-2 in the Miami second round. The comment Djokovic made to Tomic after the...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card game.
DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from...
1961 — The Cincinnati Royals’ 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 19 points and Tay Sanders added 18 as UCF knocked off No. 24 South Florida 67-51 on Sunday. Battles finished 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Knights (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). Sanders made 7 of 11 shots. Alisha Lewis pitched in with 12 points and six assists as UCF snapped the Bulls' four-game win streak and denied them the 700th win in program history.
MIAMI (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 109-98 on Saturday night. Listed as questionable to play because of right elbow soreness, Embiid helped the 76ers outscore Miami 66-48 in the final two periods.
