Hockey

Sanderson to play for US; college stars eye Olympic chance

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Jake Sanderson felt bad that he would be missing a handful of games...

www.ftimes.com

kfgo.com

Jake Sanderson named to United States Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — University of North Dakota sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson will once again don his country’s red, white and blue. The Whitefish, Mont., native has been named to the 2022 United States Olympic Men’s Hockey Team, as announced by USA Hockey on Thursday afternoon. “It...
NHL
State
North Dakota State
Frankfort Times

Celtics rally late, edge Bulls 114-112 on Williams' FTs

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and the Boston Celtics scored the final eight points to edge the Chicago Bulls 114-112 on Saturday night. Williams, who tied it at 112 with two foul shots with 31 seconds to go, finished...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup super-G with gutsy run

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone saw a gutsy run rewarded with the victory Sunday in the fifth women’s World Cup super-G of the season. Racing in perfect, sunny conditions, the Italian gained about three-tenths of a second on her rivals with an attacking and risky approach in the middle part of the Kälberloch course.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was slated to be deported from the country, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep PollHow They Fared

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A 1. Ames (7-1) did not play.
HIGH SCHOOL
Frankfort Times

Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The lingering sting of being embarrassed on home turf by the New England Patriots didn’t sit well with defensive end Jerry Hughes and the Buffalo Bills. On Saturday night, the Bills did something about it by erasing any doubt of who now rules...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Asberry, Andrews rally No. 14 Baylor women past Kansas 82-79

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 25 points, Ja'Mee Asberry added 20 and they combined for the final seven points in the last 14 seconds to give No. 14 Baylor an 82-79 win over Kansas on Sunday. Asberry knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play...
BASKETBALL
Frankfort Times

Bengals get 1st playoff win since '91; Bills rout Patriots

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card game.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from...
NBA
Frankfort Times

AP Sportlight

1961 — The Cincinnati Royals’ 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse.
NBA
Frankfort Times

UCF knocks off No. 24 South Florida women 67-51

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 19 points and Tay Sanders added 18 as UCF knocked off No. 24 South Florida 67-51 on Sunday. Battles finished 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Knights (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). Sanders made 7 of 11 shots. Alisha Lewis pitched in with 12 points and six assists as UCF snapped the Bulls' four-game win streak and denied them the 700th win in program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

DENVER (AP) — Michael Malone knew Bones Hyland was struggling, so the Denver coach sat down with him after a Denver morning shootaround this week. The chat did wonders for the Nuggets rookie.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Embiid scores 32, leads 76ers to 109-98 win in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 109-98 on Saturday night. Listed as questionable to play because of right elbow soreness, Embiid helped the 76ers outscore Miami 66-48 in the final two periods.
NBA

