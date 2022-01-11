ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

STAAH Reveals The Top Online Channels For 2021

hotelnewsresource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAAH has unveiled the lists of online channels that brought the greatest booking revenue to hotels and vacation rentals in 2021. The lists, which vary across 10 of the world’s popular travel destinations, reveal a broader range of consumer choices, although common preferences stand-out. Booking.com is the top...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
kamcity.com

Worst Ever Year Of Growth For Online Retail Channel

The UK online retail market experienced the lowest rate of growth in 22 years of tracking during 2021. Figures from the IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index show online revenue last year finished up 2.7% year-on-year against 2020. Following the significant growth in 2020, when lockdowns pushed online retail revenue up...
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Chinese Consumers Make Move on Travel Plans for 2022 - TTG Asia

Chinese consumers are progressing from merely dreaming of travel in 2022 to setting clearer travel plans, according to Dragon Trail International’s latest China Travel Market Monitor, which surveys 1,045 Chinese citizens who have had recent international travel experience. The results, gathered for TTG Asia in a survey conducted in...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of the InterContinental Grenada Resort. The 150-room Caribbean hotel will be built on La Sagesse Beach, approximately 30 minutes from the Maurice Bishop International Airport and the town of St. George’s. January, 13 2022. The cases for, and, against a complete recovery...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Travel Company#Travel Destinations#Ota#Indian#Easemytrip#Staah Ltd
hotelnewsresource.com

OTA Insight Winner of Three Categories In 2022 HotelTechAwards

For second consecutive year, named #1 Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Tool, Parity Management Software, and Business Intelligence Software. For second consecutive year, named #1 Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Tool, Parity Management Software, and Business Intelligence Software. OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, has today...
SOFTWARE
hotelnewsresource.com

Travel is Roaring Back - but the Industry Might Not Be Ready for a Boom - CNBC

Travel bookings and inquiries are surging, say travel insiders, in an upward trajectory that, if realized, may both benefit and challenge travelers in the coming year. Travel in 2022 will be even busier than before the pandemic, said Brandon Berkson, the founder of the New York-based travel company Hotels Above Par.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Tripadvisor Data Shows Traveler Intent for 2022 Demonstrates Willingness to Spend More on Travel

A new travel trends research paper released by Tripadvisor in partnership with Ipsos MORI, reveals how consumers are planning to travel in 2022 and beyond, and how their attitudes and behaviors in relation to travel have changed as compared to pre-pandemic. While outside factors like COVID-19 variants, international travel rules and staffing shortages still can represent existential threats to traveler behaviors, year-end sentiment and search data shows ongoing demand for travel remains high. Who benefits from the tourism demand? As travelers spend more, cultural experience providers (tours and attractions), tourism businesses catering to domestic audiences and companies adhering to safety standards will win the hearts and minds of travelers.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Sydney Hotel Rates Reached Pandemic-era Highs in December

Reflecting the beginning of summer and impact of the holiday season, Sydney’s hotel industry reported its highest room rates of the pandemic-era, according to preliminary December 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 45.0%. Average daily rate (ADR): AUD236.64. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD106.38. The market’s absolute ADR level was...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports London Hotel Occupancy Fell in December Amid Latest COVID Concerns

Amid increased COVID-19 cases, London’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates, according to preliminary December 2021 data from STR. Amid increased COVID-19 cases, London’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates, according to preliminary December 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 53.4%. Average daily...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

ForwardKeys Shares Key Travel Trends for 2022

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, many wondered if things could get worse for the tourism sector, praying for travellers to return to the skies as soon as possible. In 2021, we enjoyed a brief sensation of travel recovery as Americans took to the skies and flew South, just as many Northern Europeans did over the summer months with Greece, Spain and Turkey showing the most resilience to turbulence. Sadly, the end of the year witnessed the steady increase of new cases, a new variant and new travel bans put into place.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Trends Watch 2022 - What Hotel Marketers Need to Prepare for in the Year Ahead

Cendyn is the leading innovative cloud software and services provider for the hospitality industry. Their software solutions drive sales, marketing, and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels across the globe with a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers a complete set of software services for the industry, aligning marketing, sales, and revenue teams to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their business units. With office headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, USA, and offices around the globe in Germany, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan, Cendyn proudly serves customers in 143 countries. Their software solutions deliver billions of data-driven, personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit cendyn.com.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

ABTA Reveals Most Popular Destinations for 2022 As Travel Testing Requirements Ease

Spain is expected to lead bookings, with Canada and Turkey newly in the top 10. With foreign travel now much easier thanks to the removal of pre-departure tests today[i], ABTA – the Travel Association has revealed the top 10 destinations that people are planning to visit this year, with travellers craving a mix of far-flung, bucket list destinations and firm favourites closer to home.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 17 January 2022

Weekly Hotel Industry Asia Pacific News Roundup from from HVS. AEW Capital Management Acquired Hong Kong Hotel for HKD1.65 Billion. US-based AEW Capital Management, L.P. and Hong Kong-based Crystal Investment Limited have recently acquired Hotel Sav in Hong Kong from Hong Kong-based Chuang's Consortium International Ltd for HKD1.65 Billion. Situated at Wuhu Street in Hung Hom area, the 388-key hotel features an indoor lounge, a 24-hour fitness centre, a parking lot, two meeting rooms, as well as 933 square metres retail space on the first two floor. It is believed the new buyer will convert the property into co-living, as the property is located in close proximity to three metro stations, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the Intercity Through Train which connects Hong Kong with Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

IATA Reports Global Airline Passenger Traffic Improved in November

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the recovery in air travel continued in November 2021, prior to the emergence of Omicron. International demand sustained its steady upward trend as more markets reopened. Domestic traffic, however, weakened, largely owing to strengthened travel restrictions in China. Because comparisons between 2021...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Ascott Reports Record Growth in 2021

The Ascott Limited Achieves 15,100 units signed and property openings of over 8,200 units. CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has secured 15,100 units across 72 properties globally in 2021. This marks the fifth consecutive year Ascott has achieved record growth in units organically despite COVID-19 headwinds in the past two years. Serviced residences continue to be Ascott’s mainstay, making up over 60% of the new signings while the number of hotels secured grew in 2021.
CHINA
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Trends Shaping Travel Fintech in 2022 - PhocusWire

While the travel industry has been gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, new payments trends have been quietly developing behind the scenes. The increasing convergence of fintech and travel is undeniably one of the most significant and interesting changes we’ve seen recently in travel tech. Whether it is new...
TRAVEL
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
The Independent

Tonga turned into ‘moonscape’ by ash from ‘once-in-millennium’ volcanic eruption

Ash from an underwater volcano has made parts of Tonga resemble “a moonscape”, residents of the Pacific island have said.Particles emitted by the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano – a “once-in-a-millennium” event – darkened the sky and contaminated the water supply.Locals have said that the island now looks like the surface of the moon after being coated in a layer of volcanic ash, BBC News reported.Fresh water is now vital on the island, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said, as authorities told the 105,000 residents to only drink bottled water and to wear masks.New Zealand has sent a...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy