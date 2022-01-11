ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA announces its Top 10 Catches of 2021 || Meth burrito, chainsaw, and more

Cover picture for the articleFrom meth burritos to chainsaws and more, the TSA officers found some truly strange items that people tried to bring on a plane. The Transportation Security Administration has announced its Top 10 Catches of 2021 list. From meth burritos to chainsaws and more, the TSA officers found some truly strange items...

Most travelers have learned the hard way that we can’t carry, say, a bottle of water past airport security.But some people just don’t get the message about what’s allowed on a plane and what’s not.So, the Transportation Security Administration releases an annual list of the strangest items confiscated at airports to raise awareness.In a pun-filled video on Twitter, the TSA announced its “Top 10 Catches” for 2021, although we’re having trouble seeing the humor in most of them.”Our officers found some truly unusual items,” the TSA said. “They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies.”You decide.10. Bullets hidden in a deodorant stick. This passenger must have been “sweating bullets,” the TSA video says.9. Long-barreled antique-looking pistol8. Breakfast burrito with meth in it7. A belt buckle hiding a firearm6. A cleaver. “Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security.”5. A can of bear spray4. Machete3. Fireworks2. A wine bottle holder that looks like a gun1. A chain saw. “Can’t stump us,” the video says with laugh emoji. TSA prohibits carrying guns, knives, bludgeons, self-defense devices like pepper spray — and any replicas of these items — onto planes.Before your next flight, check out the TSA rules. And leave the weapons, drugs and fireworks at home.
