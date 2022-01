William Ryan Key has been searching for his own musical identity for the last few years. When people hear his name, Yellowcard is the first thing to pop into their minds. With his third EP being released in February, he thought “I wondered if it was too far removed from the music people expect to hear from me. // The more I pondered it, the more I realized that it might be and that it was ok if it was.”

