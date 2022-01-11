Far Cry 6 - Pagan: Control DLC Launch Trailer

Dead Cells is one of those games that comes into the news with some form of new collaboration every other week it seems like. That isn’t a bad thing, mind you, as Dead Cells is a fantastic game in its own right. It’s just surprising to see this many updates near its three-and-a-half-year mark. Nevertheless, the team is still churning out plenty of updates and DLCs, including a fourth DLC announced just earlier today. Dead Cells has today launched The Queen and the Sea DLC, bringing with it an alternate biome alongside plenty of endgame content. They even dropped a fresh and beautiful trailer, which you can find below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO