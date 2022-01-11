ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6 - Pagan: Control DLC Launch Trailer

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at the launch trailer for Far Cry 6's second...

Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC launching January 11th

Far Cry 6’s Pagan: Control DLC will launch on January 11th, allowing players to delve into the warped mind of Far Cry 4’s antagonist Pagan Min in another roguelike adventure. Taking on the role of Pagan, we’ll travel through his psyche to explore his past, come face-to-face with...
Far Cry 6’s Pagan: Control DLC arrives next week

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6’s Pagan: Control DLC will arrive on all platforms next week on January 11. It is the game’s second major piece of downloadable content since launch. The first was the Vaas: Insanity expansion, a roguelike take on the usual Far Cry formula that proved to be a fairly repetitive but enjoyable experience.
Dead Cells Launches The Queen and the Sea DLC

Dead Cells is one of those games that comes into the news with some form of new collaboration every other week it seems like. That isn’t a bad thing, mind you, as Dead Cells is a fantastic game in its own right. It’s just surprising to see this many updates near its three-and-a-half-year mark. Nevertheless, the team is still churning out plenty of updates and DLCs, including a fourth DLC announced just earlier today. Dead Cells has today launched The Queen and the Sea DLC, bringing with it an alternate biome alongside plenty of endgame content. They even dropped a fresh and beautiful trailer, which you can find below.
PS5 Game Deals: Far Cry 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Tormented Souls

Get these three PS5 game deals from Amazon. In the middle of the week, Amazon brings us three notable offers on PlayStation 5 games that you can’t miss. Whether you like superheroes, maybe you want to conquer parts of the Caribbean, or you can spend moments of tension while solving puzzles. Whatever your choice, Amazon has a deal for you. The three games on offer are:
Far Cry 6’s “Pagan: Management” DLC Delivers Extra Villainous Enjoyable Subsequent Week

Prepare for extra diabolical enjoyable, as a result of Far Cry 6’s subsequent chunk of season cross content material, entitled Pagan: Management, launches subsequent week. Because the title implies, the DLC will let gamers management Pagan Min, the unhealthy man final seen in Far Cry 4. Very similar to the final season cross replace that includes Vaas, the DLC can have a roguelike taste, with gamers inspired to “die and retry” their solution to victory. You may get a bit extra element concerning the Ubisoft-Toronto-developed Pagan: Management DLC, under.
Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC Release Date Revealed

The Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC is releasing soon. Today, Ubisoft announced a release date for the game's second bit DLC after releasing the Vaas DLC last year not long after the game's initial release. The second DLC release in a larger Season Pass, the Pagan Min DLC puts players into the shoes of Pagan Min, the antagonist of Far Cry 4. In other words, come January 11, players will be able to experience the crazy mind of the dictator.
Far Cry 6 Soon with a Second Major DLC Featuring a Familiar Villain

Far Cry 6 will soon enable us to see the mind of another villain. After Vaas, it's time for the fan favorite from part four. On January 11 fans will get a chance to play Pagan: Control, the second major expansion for Far Cry 6. The add-on will launch simultaneously on all platforms, i.e. PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna streaming services (via GamePress).
After Vaas, Far Cry 6 will soon let us embody another antagonist

Far Cry 6 is getting Pagan: Control DLC on January 11, 2022, and it will be available as part of the Season Pass. The DLC will launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia at the same time. In the way of PC purchases, it will only be available on Ubisoft Store and EGS, as per usual. Besides the Season Pass, you can gain access to this DLC via Ubisoft+ subscription service-
Escape the Mind of a Dictator in Far Cry 6’s Pagan: Control DLC Episode

Ruthless dictator, criminal kingpin, crab Rangoon enthusiast — Pagan Min is many things, and in Pagan: Control, the second DLC episode for Far Cry 6, you’ll get to experience what’s really going on behind his eyes. Available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Pagan: Control lets you play as Far Cry 4’s villain as he tries to escape the dreamlike prison of his own mind and find a chance at redemption.
Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox - all you can eat Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and more

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft is bringing its all-you-can-eat game subscription service to Xbox consoles. Already available on PC and Google Stadia, Ubisoft+ offers more than 100 games from the publisher's library - both archive and new - for a single monthly fee. It's similar to EA Play, although there is no confirmation on whether it will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as yet.
What We Played #532 – Deep Rock Galactic, Far Cry 6 & It Takes Two

It’s a whole new year, but there’s an air of familiarity to 2022. The outside world is still a bit of a dumpster fire, and it’s either wet, windy, dark and/or cold enough to convince you that staying indoors and playing video games or watching telly is a better option than anything outdoorsy.
Far Cry 6’s Second Major DLC Is Coming Out Next Week

The next DLC in Far Cry 6’s trilogy of villains is coming out on January 11th. This time around, players will venture into the psyche of the titular Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min. About half a year ago during E3, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 6 is getting...
Xbox has partnered with OPI for a nail polish set, DLC and custom controllers

Xbox has launched a beauty collaboration with popular nail polish brand OPI. The partnership includes the release of a nail polish collection, with buyers set to be rewarded with in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. The OPI x Xbox collection includes 12 hues (listed below) inspired by...
