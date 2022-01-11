ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia to host parade, stadium celebration Saturday for national championship team

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSu0v_0diiuTs900
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship on Saturday, January 15 in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Gates open at Noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11 through Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 14.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Details will be forthcoming on GeorgiaDogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
The Hill

Prince Harry appealing UK government's police protection decision

Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Sanford Stadium#The University Of Georgia#Gameday#Ugaaa
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
4K+
Followers
204
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy