Georgia to host parade, stadium celebration Saturday for national championship team

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship on Saturday, January 15 in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Gates open at Noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11 through Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 14.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Details will be forthcoming on GeorgiaDogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.