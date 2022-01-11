ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable Valentine's Day Date Ideas You Haven't Tried Yet

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine's Day is coming up real quick! I came across this article of some adorable date ideas you probably...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Hypebae

5 Unique Valentine's Day Gift Ideas To Impress Any Sneakerhead

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and as expected, sneaker brands are rolling out special edition models to celebrate the romantic season — from heart-covered adidas UltraBOOSTs to lace-trimmed Nike Dunk Lows. However, if you’re looking to celebrate your partner’s love for kicks in a new way, check out these non-footwear gift suggestions for the sneaker enthusiast.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

25 Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Everyone You Love

You don't need to give your loved ones Valentine's Day gifts to express how you feel—but should you want to, something unique goes a long way. And of all places to track down those standout presents, Amazon is one of the easiest. For Valentine's Day 2022, the everything store...
SHOPPING
RocketCityMom

Valentine’s Day Dinners You Can Make at Home

I love to cook so we don’t go to restaurants all that often, but there are two days of the year you will never, ever catch me at one: Mother’s day and Valentine’s Day! I just can’t stand the crowds. I would so much rather whip up a delicious meal for my husband and I, or even a fancy family meal now that my kiddos are old enough that mealtime is an enjoyable experience for us all. (Moms of toddlers – it gets better!)
RECIPES
The Daily South

21 Valentine's Day Desserts Where Chocolate Isn't the Star

This year, skip the usual box of chocolates and grocery store flowers in favor of a Valentine's Day dessert without chocolate. Instead of a mad dash to the store after work, plan ahead with these delicious confections that even Aphrodite and Cupid are sure to approve of. You'll quickly find that there are plenty of ways to say, "I love you" that instead feature jewel-toned red fruits (like strawberry and raspberry), crisp and custom-decorated cookies, rich pound cakes, decadent layer cakes, and other confections. Whether you want a simple recipe or want to try your hand at something elaborate, you won't miss the chocolate one bit. Replace the bouquet of red roses with our Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies or White Cupcakes with Rose Petals for that romantic touch. Still on the fence? Remember the wise words of Forrest Gump. Boxes of chocolates can be wild cards—but these recipes are sure winners.
FOOD & DRINKS
SHAPE

Valentine's Day Nail Designs You'll Fall Hard for This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Without question, Valentine's Day is one of the best holidays for nail art inspiration. If you find roses, boxes of chocolates, and teddy bears tacky in the best way or you're partial to a pink and red color palette, you can channel this holiday's vibe on your nails.
BEAUTY & FASHION
prima.co.uk

Top Valentine's gifts ideas for her & him

With Valentine's Day just around corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what to get for your loved one. Struggling for ideas? Don't worry—we've got tons of unique gift recommendations tailored to different budgets that even the most complicated people in your life are sure to love.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

These Valentine's Day Baby Shower Ideas Are Too Sweet

If you’re planning a baby shower for the month of February, then it just makes sense to make it a Valentine’s Day-themed event. With heart-shaped decor, treats, and games lining the aisles of just about every store, it won’t be hard to come up with plenty of festive Valentine’s Day baby shower ideas to celebrate mama and her sweetheart. In fact, the hardest part of throwing a Cupid-inspired shower might be not going overboard on all of the pretty, glittery, pink, and red supplies that are right at your fingertips this time of year.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Our Favorite Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Grandparents

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We think the best thing about Valentine's Day is the opportunity to remind everyone that we love how much they mean to us, including Grandma and Grandpa. Whether you'll be giving a gift in person or want to send a fun surprise in the mail, these Valentine's Day gifts for grandparents will help remind them how much they are loved. We know grandparents can sometimes be hard to shop for because they don't necessarily need or want anything, but we're sure they'll enjoy these unique and fun gift ideas. While we'll never be able to fully express how thankful we are for grandparents, these small tokens of appreciation are a good place to start.
CELEBRATIONS
Elite Daily

You Could Win $125 Of Cheese And A Trip With This Valentine’s Day Giveaway

What better way to say “I love you” than with a fromage-filled vacay to the cheese capital of America? For Valentine’s Day, you and three friends could be heading to Wisconsin on a complimentary trip sponsored by some of the state’s dairy farmers. And the best part? All you have to do is enjoy a free heart-shaped box of cheese to enter the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Valentine’s Day 2022 giveaway.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Even If You Haven't Seen 'Encanto' Yet, You Probably Know This Song

You can’t get through social media without seeing a video of someone posting the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”… like it's ALL over my TikTok FYP! And if you didn’t already know… it’s from Disney’s Encanto!. That song is currently...
MUSIC

