Adorable Valentine's Day Date Ideas You Haven't Tried Yet

This year, skip the usual box of chocolates and grocery store flowers in favor of a Valentine's Day dessert without chocolate. Instead of a mad dash to the store after work, plan ahead with these delicious confections that even Aphrodite and Cupid are sure to approve of. You'll quickly find that there are plenty of ways to say, "I love you" that instead feature jewel-toned red fruits (like strawberry and raspberry), crisp and custom-decorated cookies, rich pound cakes, decadent layer cakes, and other confections. Whether you want a simple recipe or want to try your hand at something elaborate, you won't miss the chocolate one bit. Replace the bouquet of red roses with our Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies or White Cupcakes with Rose Petals for that romantic touch. Still on the fence? Remember the wise words of Forrest Gump. Boxes of chocolates can be wild cards—but these recipes are sure winners.
