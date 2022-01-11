Hoops Rumors Chat Transcript: 1/11/2022

Former NBA big man Deyonta Davis has signed with a Taiwanese team, the Taoyuan Leopards, according to Sportando. Davis, an early second-round selection in the 2016 draft, last appeared in the NBA during the 2018/19 season, when he saw action in nine games with Atlanta. We have more from around...
Spurs guard Derrick White exited the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols last night, per Jeff MacDonald of the San Antonio Express-News (Twitter link). White suited up for San Antonio and logged 25 minutes off the bench in an eventual 101-94 victory over the Clippers on Saturday. The 6’4″...
12:11pm: The Clippers have officially signed Moon to a new 10-day contract, the team announced. It’ll run through Janaury 23, covering the team’s next five games. 11:53am: The Clippers intend to sign swingman Xavier Moon to a third 10-day contract, agent Stacey Leawood tells our JD Shaw (Twitter link). Moon’s second 10-day deal with Los Angeles expired overnight.
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham did not get to finish playing in a Sunday matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns, as he was ejected in the third quarter. With the team trailing 89-67, Cunningham weaved his way through traffic and eventually threw down a thunderous dunk. An NBA official did...
The Golden State Warriors will be without star forward Draymond Green for a bit longer. Golden State announced on Sunday night that Green, who has been dealing with a calf injury, will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Warriors will be without their All-Star forward for the next two weeks...
Comments / 0