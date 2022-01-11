Deerfield-Windsor celebrates two national champions on Georgia football team
The Georgia football team’s historic victory Monday night will be celebrated at high schools all over the state this week, including Albany’s Deerfield-Windsor, which has a special connection to the Bulldogs’ first national championship team since 1980.
The small private school had two of its former players on the Georgia roster, running backs Garrett Jones, a senior, and Gleaton Jones, a freshman. The two walk-ons were both all-state football players and multi-sport athletes during their time at Deerfield-Windsor.
