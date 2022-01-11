ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Black-ish’ costar Deon Cole returns to stand-up comedy

By Christopher A. Daniel, , For the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1992, Deon Cole took his first stab at stand-up comedy because of a friend’s dare and figured his jokes could potentially make any audience feel good and laugh hysterically. Now three decades later, Cole’s unapologetic sense of humor has taken him far beyond comedy clubs and the...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Steve Harvey says cancel culture made him stop doing stand-up: 'Political correctness has killed comedy'

Steve Harvey sounded off on cancel culture, blaming it for his decision to take a step away from stand-up comedy in recent years. The comedian has been significantly more focused on his TV hosting work in recent years, such as leading "Family Feud" and his new ABC show in which he presides as a judge over low-stakes cases, "Judge Steve Harvey." Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour to promote the new daytime courtroom series, Harvey explained that he’s afraid to get back on the standup stage for fear of facing career-ending criticism.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Celebrities You Forgot Guest Starred on Black-ish

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. We present to you: pretty much every celebrity ever. On Tuesday Jan. 4, the final season of Black-ish premiered on ABC. But before we say goodbye to the Johnson family, let's say hello to the celebrity guest stars of Black-ish past. And spoiler alert: there are a lot of them.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Charlie Murphy
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Katt Williams
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Wanda Sykes
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight; ABC Reveals Additional Guests for Comedy’s Final Season

ABC is currently airing the eighth and final season of black-ish and more special guests will appear on the comedy’s way to the end. Viewers have already seen former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in the premiere. In upcoming episodes, viewers will see Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, The Los Angeles Lakers, and others visit the show.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Where will the Johnsons end up in the eighth and final season of the Black-ish TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black-ish is cancelled or renewed for season nine (in this case, we know season eight is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Black-ish here.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Black-ish': Tracee Ellis Ross Was in Tears While Filming Final Episode

Black-ish is in its final season. For eight years, the Johnson family has brought laughs to viewers on a weekly basis in the feel-good family comedy. Fans are sad to see their favorite family leave their screens, but not more than the stars of the show. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as Rainbow Johnson, the matriarch of the family alongside Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishbourne, Jenifer Lewis, and others. For Ross, filming this season has been emotional, but the final episode proved to be the biggest tear-jerker for her.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Improv Comedy#Comedy Show#Abc#Coleology Tour#The Tabernacle
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Bob Saget’s Funeral Draws ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians and Hundreds More to Mourn

Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

'Black-ish' Announces Simone Biles, Magic Johnson & More Guest Stars

On Tuesday, January 11, the beloved ABC sitcom announced a new list of celebrity cameos for its eighth and final season. The star-studded lineup includes Olympian Simone Biles and NBA legend Magic Johnson along with Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Isaiah Mustafa, Stephen A. Smith, and Reid Scott.
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

Simone Biles & Daveed Diggs Guest Star in 'Black-ish' Final Season

As Black-ish enters its eighth and final season, the most exciting lineup of guest stars has finally been announced. Fans were ecstatic when Michelle Obama, herself, appeared on the first episode of the newest season, which aired January 3 on ABC. Now anticipation has been increased ten-fold, as it was recently revealed celebrities such as Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs will be making appearances.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

How to watch Black-ish season 8 online from anywhere

After eight years on air, it's time to say goodbye to the Johnson family, as Black-ish comes to a close with its eighth and final series. Read on as we detail how to watch Black-ish season 8 online and stream this timely sitcom from anywhere. Watch Black-ish season 8. Premieres:...
TV SERIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy