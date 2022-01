Pepperidge Farm, the creator of Goldfish, has announced a new line of significantly larger snacks, Goldfish Mega Bites, to the confusion of people on social media.Prior to the launch of the new snack, which was revealed to be larger-than-normal Goldfish crackers, Goldfish shared a tweet on 7 January, reading: “Something mega is coming…”On 10 January, the new addition was made to the line of Goldfish, which the company claimed is “specifically for adults”.In a press release, Pepperidge Farm explained that Mega Bites, which will be available in two flavours, sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño, are 50 per cent larger than...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO