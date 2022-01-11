ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elyon’s massive January patch arrives tomorrow with the Archer

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElyon fans — past, present, and potentially future — have a very good reason to dive into the game this week. Kakao announced that the January patch is arriving tomorrow, January 12th, bearing...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Elyon prepares for the Archer and server merges

It’s out with Christmas and in with New Year decorations over at Elyon. The fantasy MMORPG is celebrating the start of 2022 with the Month of the Marksman reward track, which starts next week on January 12th. In the meanwhile, Elyon has disabled character creation on a few of...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Patch 1.4.1.2 Out Tomorrow, Fixes Yule Festival

Ubisoft will release a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla tomorrow, on the 5th January. The awkwardly numbered patch 1.4.1.2 promises to fix issues with the game's seasonal Yule Festival event, which has been broken for some players since before the Christmas holidays. Not ideal, but at least Ubisoft's getting round to fixing it now that developers are back to work.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Whatever happened to ‘multi-user roguelike’ Apsis Online?

We’ve been covering the development trajectory of Apsis Online for some time now, from its first incarnation in 2019 to its design shift as a “multi-user roguelike” (MUR) in 2020 all the way to its aspirations for a 2021 release. That said, it has been some time since this one blipped on our radar, so allow us all to catch back up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elyon#Archers#Hp
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite January 4 Update Patch Notes

Fortnite has today launched its January 4 update, bringing with it a set of changes and fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about this patch! As it exists primarily as a hotfix, there are no new files that you have to download or things of the sort. Instead, they’re added directly to the game. Though with that being said, these changes aren’t exactly anything to write home about. With a new form of healing and some notes on the wrapping up of the Winterfest event, you shouldn’t go into today’s update expecting a season’s worth of content. Then again, I don’t imagine you did to begin with. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Fortnite in its January 4 update!
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

January’s Free Games for PS Plus Will Be Available Tomorrow

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that offers a ton of unique rewards and benefits including free games every month. Players can download three predetermined games every month at 100% off. Once the month is up, the three games return to their normal price, and three new games take their place.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Critter taming cross-platform MMO Chimeraland has officially launched on mobile and PC

Last July we threw our spotlight on Chimeraland, an interesting-sounding open world MMO arriving to iOS, Android, and PC with a primary hook of catching, evolving, and devouring mythical creatures to combine them into unique forms (like a chimera, get it?), as well as features like crafting, home building, trading, weapons that can be freely changed, and cross-platform play. Also, bird people as a playable race.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV has its story beats up through patch 7.0 planned out already

It turns out that the Final Fantasy XIV team isn’t resting in the wake of the Endwalker launch. The recent Radio Mog Station event with producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed several pieces of behind-the-scenes information that has been translated by fans, including the fact that plans are already in place for what the story for the game will be through the next several patches and up to the next expansion. Considering that this will be the first expansion in the game’s history that’s not part of the same ongoing storyline, that’s a pretty significant amount of work already done.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
massivelyop.com

Rust recounts 2021 updates and previews an arctic area coming soon

Last year was a pretty good one for Rust, at least by the devs’ own account. The game took a little victory lap in an update post, recalling a number of updates made on PC, the game’s console release, and sharing several stats such as total sales, Twitch views, and concurrency peaks.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: What might be next for Final Fantasy XIV post-Endwalker

The launch content of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is finally here in its totality, and that means that it’s time to start looking ahead to the future to an extent. No, not just insofar as you can start planning out upgrades and figuring out what you’re earning week-to-week in terms of tomestones and stuff; that’s a given. I mean about stuff that’s coming out with patch 6.1 and beyond, things that we thus far only know in the broadest strokes but that we absolutely know is coming or at least strongly suspect, given the history of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Starting off the hunt in Monster Hunter Rise on PC

MOP’s resident critter hunter Chris is on the hunt in Monster Hunter Rise on PC once again, only this time it’s the full game and not a demo. Stop on in today at 2:00 p.m. EST as he takes his first steps into the hunting grounds around Kamura Village and seeks to take down some big beasties!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2 plans a third WvW world restructuring beta on January 14, disables the Tea Time Chair

Third time’s the charm for Guild Wars 2’s ongoing efforts at WvW world restructuring. ArenaNet has announced that the third beta for the feature will kick off on Friday, January 14th, starting on each region’s respective WvW reset. Functionality for this beta will be similar to the second test that happened in December, but it will feature several bug fixes that were negatively impacting the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

EVE Online offers guides for new players ahead of tomorrow’s Doctor Who crossover

The Interstellar Convergence – aka the improbable crossover event that links Doctor Who to EVE Online – is arriving to the space sandbox game tomorrow, and in order to get new arrivals more easily acclimated to how EVE works, CCP Games has put together several guides to help players get started. In fighting the Daleks. In New Eden.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XI launches its January update with new Ambuscade and harder Odyssey monsters

There’s no new story content in this month’s update for Final Fantasy XI, but since at one point the game was supposed to never get any more story content, that’s probably fine. And there’s certainly no lack of things to do within the update; after all, a new set of Ambuscade objectives have rotated in for players to take on, along with an increase to the maximum difficulty of monsters in the game’s Odyssey battles. Vengeance levels can now be cranked up to +20, providing an even greater challenge for players.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Ashes of Creation recaps its big December announcements

With one big alpha test under its belt, Ashes of Creation is looking forward to the new year and additional opportunities to bring players into its blossoming fantasy world. Intrepid Studios posted its December newsletter to recap some of the big announcements from the past month — most notably, the switch to developing using Unreal Engine 5. “In the long run, UE5 is going to allow us to develop at a much faster pace with some really nice tools for our development team,” the studio said right before Christmas.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elyon adds the archer, balances all classes, and revamps RvR in today’s update

It’s go-time for Kakao’s Elyon: The Archer class is live with today’s update. Readers will recall that Elyon, once called Ascent: Infinite Realm and developed by TERA studio Bluehole, launched here in the west last fall in the middle of a deluge of other MMO launches, including New World. Its performance on Steam hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, even though our own previewers found it solid if standard and our team called it our most underrated MMO of 2021. Maybe the Archer is a chance for the companies to turn it around.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Neverwinter’s 22nd module, Dragonbone Vale, is live today on PC

Neverwinter fans are riding high off the recent confirmation that their MMORPG is the biggest in Cryptic and Perfect World’s stable, and now they’re getting some content to go along with that satisfaction, thanks to the release of Dragonbone Vale. The MMO’s 22nd module has launched for PC players as of today; consolers will be waiting until February 8th for their bite at this apple.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Lost Ark teases its story and world, from treetop towns to cyberpunk cities

We’re now less than a month away from the official launch of Lost Ark here in the west, and if you thought for even a minute that Amazon and Smilegate were about to let up on the gas in this home stretch, think again. Today, the companies have dropped yet another video for the game, this one a five-plus-minute primer for the world of the game. Yes, this is not just a mindless clicker; there’s an actual story in there, the cities are distinct and have their own backstories, and the “ark” in the game’s title isn’t just for kicks.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy