Elyon’s massive January patch arrives tomorrow with the Archer

Fortnite has today launched its January 4 update, bringing with it a set of changes and fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about this patch! As it exists primarily as a hotfix, there are no new files that you have to download or things of the sort. Instead, they’re added directly to the game. Though with that being said, these changes aren’t exactly anything to write home about. With a new form of healing and some notes on the wrapping up of the Winterfest event, you shouldn’t go into today’s update expecting a season’s worth of content. Then again, I don’t imagine you did to begin with. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Fortnite in its January 4 update!

