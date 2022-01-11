Rugby 22 Game Available in January 2022 – Teams Announced!

Rugby, which originated in 1823 from England, has come a long way. It is said that William Ebb Wellis picked up the football and decided to run with it during a match of football being played at his boarding school. Although insufficient evidence supports this, the World Rugby Championship Trophy has been named after William Ebb Wellis. The first International Rugby game was played between England and Scotland in 1871, with Scotland winning 1-0. Its pioneers, playing for Rugby School at Warwickshire, England, would have never thought about the advent of E-Rugby – the electronic form of Rugby. Like other digital sports games, Rugby 22 video game can be played on computers or gaming consoles.
