Ahead of the New Year, we sadly learned the news of Betty White’s passing at age 99. White’s legacy remains unmatched in the halls of the entertainment industry, as well as in the hearts and minds of her fans and collaborators. In fact, one way the actress continues to live on is through a pub’s efforts – which she would surely see the hilarity in. Patrons at the establishment would buy beers in Betty White’s name for many years, and now the money is going toward a very sweet cause.

MINERAL POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO