Hawkeyes finish in Top 25 of AP college football poll

Now that the NCAA Division I college football season is over, the Associated Press has released its final standings and the Iowa Hawkeyes have made the Top 25.

The Hawkeyes started off the season at #18 and rose to #2 in Week 7. But after finishing with a 10-4 overall record capped by losses in the Big Ten Championship game and the Citrus Bowl, Iowa ended the season at #23.

The Iowa State Cyclones began the season with their highest ranking ever, #7, but were unable to stay in the Top 25 past Week 4. The Cyclones finished the season with an overall record of 7-6 and a loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.

View the entire final AP Top 25 below.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (61) 14-1 1525 3 2. Alabama 13-2 1464 1 3. Michigan 12-2 1361 2 4. Cincinnati 13-1 1349 4 5. Baylor 12-2 1259 6 6. Ohio St. 11-2 1247 7 7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1177 9 8. Notre Dame 11-2 1039 5 9. Michigan St. 11-2 1026 11 10. Oklahoma 11-2 966 14 11. Mississippi 10-3 926 8 12. Utah 10-4 851 10 13. Pittsburgh 11-3 741 13 14. Clemson 10-3 538 19 15. Wake Forest 11-3 533 20 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 13-1 517 16 17. Houston 12-2 513 21 18. Kentucky 10-3 446 25 19. BYU 10-3 435 12 20. NC State 9-3 382 18 21. Arkansas 9-4 371 22 22. Oregon 10-4 364 15 23. Iowa 10-4 171 17 24. Utah St. 11-3 163 – 25. San Diego St. 12-2 137 –

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.

