Clif Bar hires senior scientific and regulatory affairs manager

Resourceful bakers doing their best to survive supply chain problems have turned to a number of solutions. It’s never been more critical to be agile as problems arise. “You just can’t have enough of a contingency plan right now, and I think that’s going to continue,” said Mark Hotze, vice president, North America, Corbion, and former BEMA chairman. “And I think the Aha! moment for all of us in the industry both with my suppliers and how I am as a supplier to my customer is, ‘What is security of supply worth? And what are these relationships with your suppliers?’ ”

INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO