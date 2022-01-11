ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clif Bar hires senior scientific and regulatory affairs manager

By Eric Schroeder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Kristen Scott has joined Clif Bar & Co. as senior scientific and regulatory affairs manager. Ms. Scott joins Clif Bar from the Consumer Brands...

