Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO