In response to the omicron surge, Sonoma County has issued a new health order banning large gatherings — but somehow still leaving indoor dining on the table. Health officer Dr. Sundari R. Mase made the announcement this morning, and the new order runs from January 12 to February 11, unless extended or amended. The order prohibits large gatherings, defined as more than 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors, including auditoriums, gyms, stadiums, conferences, weddings, and more. But it specifically excludes restaurants, as well as stores, malls, and other places of business.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO