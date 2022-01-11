ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terry Bradshaw Documentary Special From HBO Sports and NFL Films to Debut in February

By J. Kim Murphy
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep,” a new special that examines the life of beloved Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 1, the network announced on Tuesday. The special will combine archival footage and direct interviews with the four-time Super Bowl champion...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
SFGate

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘Cheer’ Season 2 Is a Skillful, Revealing Study of How the Show’s Popularity Became a Double-Edged Sword

A far less interesting version of “Cheer” Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut. Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on “Ellen,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, “Cheer” could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the “Tiger King 2” route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
wedr.com

New Kanye West documentary, 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy', debuting February 16 on Netflix

Netflix released a teaser on Monday for a three-part Kanye West documentary titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy that will debut February 16 on the streaming platform. The teaser clip begins with footage of Kanye near the start of his career in 2002, one year before he released his debut single, "Through the Wire." It includes scenes in the studio with Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams, the latter of whom says of Kanye, "This man can do everything himself."
MOVIES
12tomatoes.com

The 7 Best Documentary Films About Food

Food documentaries are interesting beasts, a mix of gotcha journalism, lifestyle entertainment, character studies, and populism. Some of the best food documentaries blur the line between information, entertainment, and accusation into often hard-to-digest but impactful filmmaking. In the collection of seven best food documentaries below, I’ve included a mix of...
RECIPES
Register Citizen

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed as Stroke

Betty White’s death was caused by a stroke she suffered six days before she died, according to her death certificate. In the certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, White’s immediate cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, also known as a stroke. This is caused by blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain. It is also noted in the certificate that the stroke occurred six days before White died on Dec. 31.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Nfl Films#American Football#Hbo Sports#Nfl Films To Debut#The Clay Cooper Theater#Fox Sports#Cossrow#Variety S Newsletter
Register Citizen

With Viral Smash ‘Hrs and Hrs,’ Muni Long Shows the Music Industry How It’s Done

Overnight success has been a long time coming for Muni Long. The artist formerly known as Priscilla Renea landed a major label record deal with Capitol in the late ‘00s due to viral success on YouTube. Pigeonholed and misunderstood, her artist project didn’t take off, but she soon established herself as one of the industry’s go-to hitmakers, penning songs for the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Along the way, the 33-year-old became an outspoken advocate for songwriters and creatives, and established her own independent label, Supergiant Records.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Broadcasting Decision Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are about to kick off in their Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon. Typically, a Cowboys vs. 49ers NFC playoff game would be televised on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. Instead, today’s Dallas vs. San Francisco game...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy