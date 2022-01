The Greene County Schools posted an update on Facebook about mask mandates. Due to the significant surge of COVID cases over the past several weeks, the Greene County Board of Education has temporarily reinstated the mandatory masking requirement for all students, staff and visitors while inside any Greene County Schools’ facility. Masking remains required on school buses. This mandate is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to keep our schools safe and open for students and staff.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO