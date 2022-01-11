ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Promoted to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kolyachonok was elevated to the taxi squad...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Coyotes#Ahl Tucson
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/14/22

Three games are on the NHL schedule this evening, including a key Western Conference matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. The Ducks have maintained their grip on second place in the Pacific, while the Wild have dropped down to fourth in recent weeks in a competitive Central. With their eyes set firmly on the postseason, both teams will be preparing for tonight’s matchup closely. As they and others make changes, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikhail Berdin: On taxi squad

The Jets reassigned Berdin to the taxi squad Friday. Berdin joined the NHL roster Thursday and was the backup goalie in Detroit. He's yet to appear in a game this season and doesn't figure to unless Connor Hellebuyck or Eric Comrie (COVID-19 protocols) miss substantial time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Grant Hutton: Reassigned to taxi squad

Hutton was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Friday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Hutton did not appear in an NHL contest during his most recent stint on the active roster. The 26-year-old has averaged 15:15 of ice time and has been held without a point over his five NHL performances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Calle Rosen: On taxi squad

The Blues reassigned Rosen to the taxi squad Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Rosen played 8:24 on Thursday versus Seattle after joining the active roster before the game. He's totaled a pair of assists in six NHL contests this season and could rejoin the Blues at some point.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Joins taxi squad

The Blues added Toropchenko to the taxi squad from AHL Springfield on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Toropchenko could join the active roster and enter St. Louis' lineup Saturday versus Toronto, as the Blues are currently shorthanded at forward. The 22-year-old has played four NHL games while bouncing between rosters this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Thomas Harley: Promoted to taxi squad

Harley was elevated from AHL Texas to the taxi squad Saturday. Harley has averaged 13:04 of ice time and has been held without a point over eight NHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old has found most of his success in the AHL, where he has tallied 10 assists over 18 minor-league appearances. The defenseman recorded three assists in his most recent appearance in the minors against AHL Manitoba.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Back to taxi squad

Schueneman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Schueneman has one assist through his first four career NHL games. He may be back on the active roster to face Arizona on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Dropped to taxi squad

Dauphin was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Dauphin has three points in seven games with Montreal this season. The 26-year-old could be back on the active roster for Monday's tilt with Arizona.
HOCKEY
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy