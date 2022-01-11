ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Added to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Prosvetov was bumped up to the taxi squad Tuesday. Prosvetov...

www.cbssports.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/14/22

Three games are on the NHL schedule this evening, including a key Western Conference matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. The Ducks have maintained their grip on second place in the Pacific, while the Wild have dropped down to fourth in recent weeks in a competitive Central. With their eyes set firmly on the postseason, both teams will be preparing for tonight’s matchup closely. As they and others make changes, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikhail Berdin: On taxi squad

The Jets reassigned Berdin to the taxi squad Friday. Berdin joined the NHL roster Thursday and was the backup goalie in Detroit. He's yet to appear in a game this season and doesn't figure to unless Connor Hellebuyck or Eric Comrie (COVID-19 protocols) miss substantial time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Calle Rosen: On taxi squad

The Blues reassigned Rosen to the taxi squad Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Rosen played 8:24 on Thursday versus Seattle after joining the active roster before the game. He's totaled a pair of assists in six NHL contests this season and could rejoin the Blues at some point.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Nolan Foote: Vacates taxi squad

The Devils reassigned Foote to AHL Utica on Friday. The forward has played in two January games for the Devils, logging just over seven minutes in each. He could be one of the first forwards recalled if New Jersey needs replacements in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Back to taxi squad

Schueneman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Schueneman has one assist through his first four career NHL games. He may be back on the active roster to face Arizona on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Grant Hutton: Reassigned to taxi squad

Hutton was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Friday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Hutton did not appear in an NHL contest during his most recent stint on the active roster. The 26-year-old has averaged 15:15 of ice time and has been held without a point over his five NHL performances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Dropped to taxi squad

Dauphin was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Dauphin has three points in seven games with Montreal this season. The 26-year-old could be back on the active roster for Monday's tilt with Arizona.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points keep pouring in

Kucherov put up two assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver. Four games, seven points and three goals -- yes, that's his stat line since his return. Kucherov has simply picked up where he left off last season pre-surgery, and he could be a top-five second-half performer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Moves up list of greats on PP

Stamkos scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Canucks. Stammer opened the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Victor Hedman at 3:16 of the first period. It came on the power play and it was number 173 of his career to tie greats Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau for 30th in NHL history. Stamkos has 45 points, including 18 goals, in 38 games, a pace that if sustained would all but match his career best of 98 points (2018-19).
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Joins big club

Hammond was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday. Cam Talbot is still sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Hammond will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup for Friday's game against Anaheim. Hammond will likely return to the taxi squad as soon as Talbot is cleared to return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 25th goal Saturday

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. The future Hall of Famer ended his longest goal drought of the season with the tally -- all of four games, as he last lit the lamp Dec. 31. Ovechkin's up to 25 goals and 53 points through 38 contests on the season as he steams full speed ahead toward his first 100-point campaign since 2009-10.
NHL
NHL

Canes Reassign Keane To Taxi Squad

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Joey Keane to the team's taxi squad from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Keane, 22, has skated in one career NHL game,...
NHL

