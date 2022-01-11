ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Francis attacks cancel culture and its ‘dangerous one-track thinking’

By Lee Brown
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p4E1_0diioFXx00
Pope Francis attacked "cancel culture" on Monday. AlessVatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis took aim at “cancel culture” on Monday, warning of the perils of those trying to “rewrite” history with “dangerous one-track thinking.”

The 85-year-old pontiff made his scathing remarks during his annual “state of the world” address to diplomats, enunciating “cancel culture” in English during a long speech otherwise in Italian.

Without giving specific examples, he attacked “agendas increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples.”

“I consider this a form of ideological colonization, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions,” he said.

“Under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up canceling all sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions,” he warned.

Francis warned that “a kind of dangerous one-track thinking is taking shape, one constrained to deny history or, worse yet, to rewrite it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxTNX_0diioFXx00
Pope Francis made his remarks during his annual “state of the world” address to diplomats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlrK4_0diioFXx00
Pope Francis warned of the perils of those trying to “rewrite” history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGeEZ_0diioFXx00
Pope Francis did not offer any examples of cancel culture in his speech.

Speaking in the Apostolic Palace’s Hall of Blessings, the pope said that historical events must be interpreted in the context of its times and not by today’s standards.

Although he did not offer any examples of cancel culture, Francis last month criticized a European Commission document that told staff not to use the word “Christmas.”

The European Union’s executive branch later withdrew the document following the backlash.

His warning also comes after protests across the US saw statues of historical figures removed or defaced. Schools, hospitals and other buildings also saw their names changed to remove references to now-controversial historical figures.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Reuters

Pope decries Church conservatives encased in "suit of armour"

VATICAN CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis took an apparent dig at conservatives resisting change in the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, lamenting those whose religion he said was self-referential and encased in a "suit of armour". On the Feast of the Epiphany, Francis seemed to direct specific criticism...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#The Apostolic Palace#European Commission#The European Union
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Pope Francis accuses childless pet owners of 'selfishness

The Catholic leader blames them for robbing the world of ?the richness of fatherhood and motherhood?. Speaking at the Vatican, Pope Francis has criticized individuals who let pets ?take the place of children? for leaving civilization ?without humanity,? saying they deprive society of ?the richness of fatherhood and motherhood.?. The...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Washington Post

Is Pope Francis right about babies and pets?

Pope Francis rattled some big cages when he said people who adopt pets instead of people are selfish in some cases. The last part of that sentence was left out of many stories, and the rest informed some rabid reactions from pet lovers, as well as some childless-by-choice folks. Opinions...
ANIMALS
seattlepi.com

Pope Francis Thinks You’re Choosing Pets Over Kids and It’s Destroying Humanity

Pope Francis, the purportedly “progressive” leader of the Catholic Church, has a well-documented history of saying something that almost seems reasonable — like, “Hey, maybe sex isn’t totally evil” or “I guess gay people can get married sometimes” — before backtracking and/or following up with something utterly regressive and absurd, like, “Pets are a threat to humanity.”
ANIMALS
foreigndesknews.com

Pope Francis Speaks Out Against ‘Cancel Culture,’ Condemns ‘Baseless Information’ About Vaccines

Pope Francis took aim at cancel culture during his annual address Monday, warning that it is a kind of “one-track thinking” that risk silencing important voices. “Cancel culture is invading many circles and public institutions,” the pope said in the address to 183 countries accredited to the Holy See. “As a result, agendas are increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many people.”
RELIGION
Telegraph

Pope Francis: Having pets instead of children is selfish

Deciding not to have children and lavishing affection instead on pets is selfish, Pope Francis has said - in remarks which provoked anger and disbelief. At his weekly general audience at the Vatican, the Pope lamented the fact that some married couples opt to remain childless but transfer their love to cats, dogs and other animals.
ANIMALS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy