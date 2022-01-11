Pope Francis attacks cancel culture and its ‘dangerous one-track thinking’

Pope Francis attacked "cancel culture" on Monday. AlessVatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis took aim at “cancel culture” on Monday, warning of the perils of those trying to “rewrite” history with “dangerous one-track thinking.”

The 85-year-old pontiff made his scathing remarks during his annual “state of the world” address to diplomats, enunciating “cancel culture” in English during a long speech otherwise in Italian.

Without giving specific examples, he attacked “agendas increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples.”

“I consider this a form of ideological colonization, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions,” he said.

“Under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up canceling all sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions,” he warned.

Francis warned that “a kind of dangerous one-track thinking is taking shape, one constrained to deny history or, worse yet, to rewrite it.”

Speaking in the Apostolic Palace’s Hall of Blessings, the pope said that historical events must be interpreted in the context of its times and not by today’s standards.

Although he did not offer any examples of cancel culture, Francis last month criticized a European Commission document that told staff not to use the word “Christmas.”

The European Union’s executive branch later withdrew the document following the backlash.

His warning also comes after protests across the US saw statues of historical figures removed or defaced. Schools, hospitals and other buildings also saw their names changed to remove references to now-controversial historical figures.

