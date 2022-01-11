Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Elevated to taxi squad

Three games are on the NHL schedule this evening, including a key Western Conference matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. The Ducks have maintained their grip on second place in the Pacific, while the Wild have dropped down to fourth in recent weeks in a competitive Central. With their eyes set firmly on the postseason, both teams will be preparing for tonight’s matchup closely. As they and others make changes, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
