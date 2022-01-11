ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Elevated to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Soderstrom was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday. Soderstrom has tallied 12...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kings' Jacob Ingham: Elevated to taxi squad

Ingham was promoted from AHL Ontario to the taxi squad Friday. Ingham has yet to make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has played one game with AHL Ontario this season, stopping 27 of 29 shots in an overtime loss to AHL Abbotsford.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/14/22

Three games are on the NHL schedule this evening, including a key Western Conference matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. The Ducks have maintained their grip on second place in the Pacific, while the Wild have dropped down to fourth in recent weeks in a competitive Central. With their eyes set firmly on the postseason, both teams will be preparing for tonight’s matchup closely. As they and others make changes, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Nolan Foote: Vacates taxi squad

The Devils reassigned Foote to AHL Utica on Friday. The forward has played in two January games for the Devils, logging just over seven minutes in each. He could be one of the first forwards recalled if New Jersey needs replacements in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Joins taxi squad

The Blues added Toropchenko to the taxi squad from AHL Springfield on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Toropchenko could join the active roster and enter St. Louis' lineup Saturday versus Toronto, as the Blues are currently shorthanded at forward. The 22-year-old has played four NHL games while bouncing between rosters this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Back to taxi squad

Schueneman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Schueneman has one assist through his first four career NHL games. He may be back on the active roster to face Arizona on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Dropped to taxi squad

Dauphin was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Dauphin has three points in seven games with Montreal this season. The 26-year-old could be back on the active roster for Monday's tilt with Arizona.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Wild's Kyle Rau: Elevated to taxi squad

Rau was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Iowa on Sunday. Rau has averaged 8:56 of ice time and has recorded three shots on net over his four NHL appearances this season. Since he was reassigned to AHL Iowa last Sunday, the 29-year-old has logged one goal and one assist over two AHL performances. Should Nick Bjugstad (upper body) or Joel Eriksson Ek (COVID-19) remain ineligible to participate in Monday's contest against Colorado, Rau is a likely candidate to receive a call up to the active roster.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

