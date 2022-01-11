ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Enters COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Pulock (lower body) was placed on the COVID-19...

www.cbssports.com

WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Zero help from teammates

Dell made 35 saves in a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Saturday. This loss wasn't on Dell -- none of his teammates showed up to help. Even his teammate Robert Hagg told reporters post game, "[Dell] is the only guy who can feel good about himself tonight." Don't expect any fantasy miracles from Dell -- the Sabres are in the league's bottom-five teams and are headed for yet another lottery draft pick. One man cannot save this squad.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Moves up list of greats on PP

Stamkos scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Canucks. Stammer opened the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Victor Hedman at 3:16 of the first period. It came on the power play and it was number 173 of his career to tie greats Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau for 30th in NHL history. Stamkos has 45 points, including 18 goals, in 38 games, a pace that if sustained would all but match his career best of 98 points (2018-19).
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points keep pouring in

Kucherov put up two assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver. Four games, seven points and three goals -- yes, that's his stat line since his return. Kucherov has simply picked up where he left off last season pre-surgery, and he could be a top-five second-half performer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 25th goal Saturday

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. The future Hall of Famer ended his longest goal drought of the season with the tally -- all of four games, as he last lit the lamp Dec. 31. Ovechkin's up to 25 goals and 53 points through 38 contests on the season as he steams full speed ahead toward his first 100-point campaign since 2009-10.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Joins big club

Hammond was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday. Cam Talbot is still sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Hammond will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup for Friday's game against Anaheim. Hammond will likely return to the taxi squad as soon as Talbot is cleared to return.
NHL

