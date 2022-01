Selby Road will be closed for approximately three weeks during Jan. 3 to Jan 24. This road is closed at the Spreading Oaks Village. All homes at this Village can still access their homes from Radford. All homes west of the Village will have to come in from the backside of this road. This will be a complete closure and will not be open in the evenings during this time.

ATHENS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO