Athens County, OH

Athens County Board of Elections meeting

Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

The Athens County Board of Elections will have a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 S. Court St. Room 130., Athens.

Athens Messenger

Alexander superintendent's future in question after school board meeting

ALBANY — The Alexander Local School District may be approaching the end of an era after the school board voted narrowly against the renewal of the superintendent’s contract on Wednesday. The board meeting was attended by nearly 40 community members, most of whom were apparently present to support the superintendent. However, it is not clear that the board initially planned to take any action related to the superintendent’s future at the meeting. ...
ALBANY, OH
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville boil order

The Nelsonville Water Department is working on a waterline leak that will cause a water outage for State Route 691 from the Bike Path to Kimberly Road and Kimberly Road from State Route 691 to the Old Poston School. Once the waterline is repaired a boil order will be in effect until Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., for the same area.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Carthage Township meeting

Carthage Township will have a special meeting on Jan. 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room to discuss the cemetery and road maintenance (chip and seal) for the upcoming primary election. Directly following the meeting, trustees will have another meeting to discuss employees.
Athens Messenger

AMHA Board meeting

The next meeting of the AMHA Board of Commissioners will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Prisley-Wells Commissioner Building located at 10 Hope Drive, Athens, Ohio. The change in date is due to the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normally regular meetings...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Tri-County BOE meeting

There will be a Record Retention Meeting at 5:30 p.m., and an Organizational and Public Meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, Ohio, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan., 18, in Room 108/Pierce Room at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH, 45764. The public is encouraged to attend.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Accessibility and Advocacy Committee meeting

The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Friday, Jan. 14, at 12 p.m. in the front conference room on the first floor of the City Building at 8 East Washington Street. The meetings are open to the public.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville offices closed Monday

The City of Nelsonville announces that all City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. City offices will re-open for business on the Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for regular business hours.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

SALT meeting

The Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, SALT, group will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Athens Community Center. The meeting will begin with a potluck lunch.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Canaan Township meeting

Board officers for Canaan Township were voted upon with Randy Wolfe being elected president and Russell Halbirt named as vice president. Regular meetings for township trustees will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. during the winter months and 7 p.m. during daylight savings time. Meetings are to be held in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
Athens Messenger

ACCS Advisory Board Meeting

ACCS Advisory Board Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 am at the Integrate Athens Office. Masking and social distancing are required. Zoom option is available if you email stephanie@ohiomt.com. Community members are invited to join. Our non-profit organization is looking for someone to fulfill the Vice...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Bern Township Trustees meeting

Bern Township Trustees met in a 2022 organizational meeting with the following results:. Bern Township Trustee meetings will be conducted on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Sharpsburg Township Building. Officers for 2022 were elected as follows:. David Bennett, Chair. Alan Gilchrist, Vice-Chair. David Bennett,...
SHARPSBURG, OH
Athens Messenger

Business challenge to wrap up next month

Since November, 15 participants in The Trail Town Business Challenge, a five-part workshop series focused on business planning training, have been working towards the final stage, a pitch contest scheduled for February 2022. Participants will be presenting their final ideas to a panel of judges for the opportunity to receive funding. Funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission through a Power grant, the program is focused on providing support for entrepreneurs...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
