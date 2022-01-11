Athens County Board of Elections meeting
The Athens County Board of Elections will have a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 S. Court St. Room 130., Athens.
