Athens County Board of Elections meeting

ALBANY — The Alexander Local School District may be approaching the end of an era after the school board voted narrowly against the renewal of the superintendent’s contract on Wednesday. The board meeting was attended by nearly 40 community members, most of whom were apparently present to support the superintendent. However, it is not clear that the board initially planned to take any action related to the superintendent’s future at the meeting. ...

