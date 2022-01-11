ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Just 23% of Film Directors are Female, Study Reveals, as Europe’s Gender Imbalance Continues

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHCMo_0diinEd100

The yawning gender gap in the European film industry showed only a marginal improvement as a study reveals that women accounted for only 23% of directors, a lone percentage point up from the 22% recorded in a previous study.

The “Female professionals in European film production” study published by the European Audiovisual Observatory , authored by Patrizia Simone, looks at the period 2016–2020 and also finds that female presence was lowest among cinematographers (10%) and composers (9%).

The gender gap was less pronounced among producers and screenwriters with women accounting for 33% of producers and 27% of screenwriters active in European feature films. Overall, between 2016-2020 the average share of female directors per film was only 20%, with no significant evolution over the years. This figure was 25% for screenwriters.
The share of films by female-majority teams was higher for documentary films (28.3%) than for other film genres like live-action fiction (17.9%) and animated fiction (15.8%).

The only professional field somewhat favorable for women was acting, with women accounting for 39% of all actors appearing in a lead role in a feature film.

The numbers fly in the face of the European Union’s Gender Equality Strategy, which aims for a gender-equal Europe by 2025. For the media industry specifically, Eurimages also has a Gender Equality Strategy and the numbers here are slightly better. Recent statistics collected from the Eurimages Fund show that projects with female directors accounted for a 38% share of Eurimages-supported films in 2020 as compared to a 17% share in 2012 and a 21% share in 2016.

Individual European Union member states, including France, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg and Austria have gender parity financial production incentives. Major film festivals including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, London, Goteborg, Locarno, Annecy and CPH:DOX had signed the 5050 by 2020 Gender Parity Pledge , which strove for better gender representation and transparency by the year 2020.

In addition, Women in Film and Television International has teamed with the global post-production company Chimney to make a gender incentive for change — 10% for 50/50 — where production companies get a 10% discount if the production is gender balanced.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Number of Female Directors on Top Hollywood Films Declines in 2021

Hollywood made history in 2020, fielding a record number of films from female directors. But after achieving that milestone, the film business found itself regressing in 2021 with women comprising 17% of directors on the top 250 grossing movies, down from 18% the previous year. The picture grows darker when the focus narrows to the top 100 most popular movies at the box office — women comprised 12% of directors on those films, down from 16% in 2020. The research is the product of a report entitled the Celluloid Ceiling, which is produced annually by the Center for the Study of Women...
MOVIES
Variety

European Cinema Union Calls for Sector Support as ‘Spider-Man’ Leads Box Office Recovery – Global Bulletin

BOX OFFICE The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the industry body representing the interests of European cinema trade associations and operators across 39 territories, has called for all stakeholders in European and global cinema industry to support the sector as its recovery from the impact of COVID-19 accelerates into 2022. The release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” saw 2021 finish on a high, with several markets including the U.K. and Ireland, France, Russia, Italy and Spain recording their highest-grossing week of the year upon its release, and local European titles also performing well. Looking ahead, Gower Street Analytics has forecast a rosy...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlinale Reveals Series, Generation, Co-Production Market Titles

The shortened in-person Berlin Film Festival (Feb. 10-16) has revealed a raft of high profile shows that will participate in keenly anticipated annual fixture Berlinale Series. The strand opens with Amazon Prime Video Argentinian spy series “Yosi, the Regretful Spy” and also includes HBO Max Swedish friendship comedy series “Lust”; Lone Scherfig’s TV2 Danish maternity ward-set “The Shift”; Czech Television, ARTE drama “Suspicion” from Czech Republic and France; British Sky supernatural thriller “The Rising”; Channel 2 Iceland police drama “Black Sand”; and from France’s Club illico, comedy-drama “Last Summers of the Raspberries.” Films selected for the youth-focused Generation Kplus strand include...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Directors#Film Directors#Cannes#European#The European Union#Gender Equality Strategy#The Eurimages Fund#Individual European Union#Cph#Dox
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Luca’ Director Enrico Casarosa on the Film’s Underlying LGBTQ+ Themes

There were few movies released last year that were easier to fall in love with than Pixar’s “Luca,” the gentle coming-of-age story that was released on Disney+. It’s the story of young Luca (Jacob Tremblay), a sea monster who discovers that when he goes on land he undergoes “the change,” and turns into a human. He befriends fellow sea monster Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) and together they spend an unforgettable summer in a nearby seaside town eating gelato, endearing themselves to a human family, and learning to love who they are – every monster-y bit.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

New Study Delivers Bad News For Female-Directed Feature Films In 2021

As we continue to see the awards season race heat up, more attention will be paid to the diversity of candidates and winners we see over the next couple of months. While some may think that progress is trending positively, a new study delivers bad news for female-directed feature films in 2021. Even with awards wins and box office smashes like Eternals seemingly suggesting progress, the statistics paint a different picture.
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office sees big rise in 2021, but female directors, indie films worryingly absent

To say UK and Ireland cinemas began 2021 in less-than-confident mode would be an understatement: 2020 had ended with box office for the year totalling just £323m (around $437m) — 76% down on the previous year. Cinemas had been ordered shut once again, following a cautious reopening in July 2020, and a series of tiered and national restrictions severely disrupted operations.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Digital Innovation Meets Old Fashioned Storytelling at Unifrance TV Doc Pitch

If the six projects presented at a recent TV documentary pitch session held at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris share relatively few thematic or stylistic points in common, when taken as a whole, the diverse titles relay two incontrovertible truths: While advances in filmmaking technology now offer industry creatives unprecedented freedoms, when it comes to hooking the audience, nothing beats a good story well told. Three of the six projects presented at the Rendez-Vous forum reflect the format’s growing technological trends. To offer competing visions of the future, Mad Films/Camera Subjective’s speculative science-fiction project “2080” will use CGI, motion capture and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Olivier Dahan on Simone Veil Biopic ‘Simone, A Woman of the Century’

Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere. “Simone,” starring Elsa Zylberstein (“Un plus une”) and Rebecca Marder (“Deception”), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS...
MOVIES
Variety

Zhang Hanyu Stars in International Co-Production ‘Unspoken’ Filming in Canada

Principal photography has begun on “Unspoken,” toplining Chinese star Zhang Hanyu and written and directed by Chen Daming. Filming is taking place in China and Canada for a 2022 release. “Unspoken” is being produced by Huanxi Media and CMC Pictures of CMC Inc., with an international production team led by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky and Jane Fleming, Chinese producer Han Sanping and CMC’s Ming Beaver Kwei. Former Columbia/TriStar president of production Chris Lee is an executive producer. Zhang is the first actor to win the “Grand Slam” of top acting honors in China, which is now the world’s largest film market. “Unspoken” also...
MOVIES
Variety

Environmental Filmmaker Cyril Dion Plans ‘Animal’ Follow-Up, First Fiction Project ‘Le Grand Vertige’

Filmmaker and environmental activist Cyril Dion is planning a follow-up documentary to his Cannes-selected documentary “Animal” as well as his first fiction feature film, adapted from Pierre Ducrozet’s eco-themed novel, “Le Grand Vertige.” Dion first rose to international prominence with his 2015 environmental documentary “Tomorrow,” in which he and co-director Mélanie Laurent highlighted important initiatives underway around the planet. The pic garnered more than a million admissions in France and won a César for Best Documentary Film in 2016. His 2021 documentary “Animal,” produced by Capa Studio and Bright Bright Bright and distributed by Orange Cinema and UGC, premiered in Cannes. It follows...
MOVIES
Variety

Women-Led, Eco-Friendly Miam! Animation Sets Industry Trends With Series Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising production-distribution player Miam! Animation seems primed for a breakout year in 2022 as the French multi-hyphenate presents its first series produced in-house – using industry trendsetting technology – to buyers, while beginning work on its first international co-production on a project for WarnerMedia. Launched in 2016 as a socially engaged development and distribution outfit, Miam! grew to include an in-house production component in 2019, eventually grouping those three activities under the common banner Miam! Animation in 2020. This past September, the company claimed the distributor/investor of the year prize at 2021’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, France. The studio used the opportunity...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jean-Jacques Beineix, Director of ‘Diva’ and ‘Betty Blue,’ Dies at 75

French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who made waves with stylish works of 1980s cinema including “Diva” and “Betty Blue,” died Thursday at 75. He died at home in Paris after a long illness, his brother told Le Monde. Beineix started out as an assistant director to filmmakers including Claude Berri, Rene Clement and Jerry Lewis. After making a short film, he made his feature debut in 1981 with “Diva,” which won the Cesar for best first feature and three more Cesar awards. The story revolves around a young postman infatuated with an American opera singer who gets caught up in an international intrigue...
MOVIES
Variety

Leon Dai-Starring ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Day’ Now Filming in Taiwan

Production is underway in Taiwan on multi-national art house film “Tomorrow Is a Long Day” that stars acclaimed Leon Dai. The confinement and claustrophobia of urban life have long been recurring themes in Asian cinema from Wong Kar-wai and Fruit Chan in Hong Kong to Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding. Another Taiwan director Chung Mong Hong most recently gave the theme a COVID-era touch in his award-winning “The Falls.” Though not specifically a pandemic era production, the story of “Tomorrow” is that of a middle-aged widower whose relationship with his sensitive teenage son slowly becomes unbearable in the densely-packed spaces of contemporary Singapore. The...
WORLD
Variety

Cineteve Banks International Sales on Michael Haneke, Modern History, Global Forests Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinétévé Sales, the global distribution branch of Paris-based production banner Cinétévé, has scored a raft of international sales for non-fiction projects presented at this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. Among the titles brought to market at this year’s edition – the first to welcome film and television buyers under the same roof – include a doc about Michael Haneke, an ambitious ecological series, and the third season of popular modern history title “History Uncovered.” A fixture on the French scene since 1982, Cinétévé launched its international arm in 2020, bringing on industry vet Gorka Gallier (previously of Doc & Film International)...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Locarno Winning Russian Film ‘The Fool’ to be Adapted as Series by MGM’s Orion Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Yuri Bykov’s 2014 Russian-language film “The Fool” has been acquired by MGM’s Orion Television to be adapted into an English-language series. The film follows Dima Nikitin (Artyom Bystrov), an ordinary honest plumber who suddenly decides to face the corrupt system of local politics in order to save the lives of 800 inhabitants of an old dormitory, which is about to collapse. “The Fool” had a stellar festival run and won multiple awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and Les Arcs European Film Festival, besides many other accolades worldwide and at home in Russia. It was produced by Rock Films, Alexey...
MOVIES
Variety

French Artist JR’s Documentary ‘Paper & Glue’ Wins Top ARCA Prize

“Paper & Glue,” the feature-length documentary that follows French artist JR as he plasters his provocative large-scale images of people in such places as the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, the U.S.-Mexico border wall and a California supermax prison, has won the top prize at Uruguay’s inaugural arts film festival, ARCA, which wrapped on Friday, Jan. 14. The prize is a bespoke sculpture by celebrated Uruguayan artist and festival host Pablo Atchugarry, valued at 60,000 euros ($68,487). “By exploring the great capacity of art to challenge perspectives and unite communities, [“Paper & Glue”] highlights the power of art and the work...
MOVIES
Variety

WTFilms Launches ‘Apache: Gang of Paris’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous

Paris-based sales agent WTFilms, which specializes in genre movies, is presenting Romain Quirot’s sophomore feature film, “Apache: Gang of Paris,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. The pic is an ambitious revenge movie set in early 20th century Paris, when rival gangs were wreaking havoc. The term apache was coined in Paris at the time, to describe street gangs. “It’s a modern stylish and raw revenge movie,” says WTFilms’ Gregory Chambet. “We hope it will offer a renewal of the French action thriller genre, as Christophe Gans did with ‘Brotherhood of the Wolves’.” Quirot’s freshman pic, cosmic road movie “The Last Journey,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy