The tobacco industry has excellent scores in value, quality, and momentum. This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO