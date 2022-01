Silent Theory have announced that they will be hitting the road for a mini trek later this month that will mark the band's first stand-alone tour dates since 2019. Things will be kicking off on January 21st at the Iron Phnx in Spearfish, SD and will conclude on January 26th at 2454 West in Greeley, CO. Kingdom Collapse will also be on the bill for four of the six dates.

