Los Angeles Students Are Going Back to School Despite Record-Breaking COVID Spike

After only two days back in school, about 500 Chicago students ditched class Friday to protest COVID-19 policies. The teacher’s union and the city struck a deal earlier this week to end a week-long stalemate that left classes canceled. Some students, however, don’t think the new measures are enough, and showed their anger by walking out. One student, Landé Henderson, 14, told the Chicago Tribune that desks and doorknobs at his school, Percy L. Julian High School, aren’t routinely sanitized. Curie High School freshman Marly Gonzalez added, “I feel unsafe because there’s so many people who don’t wear their mask correctly.” Students demanded more cleaning and protective equipment as well as stricter social distancing rules. In a statement, Chicago Public Schools insisted they “always listen to the opinions and feedback of our future leaders and will continue to work with students on this very important matter.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO