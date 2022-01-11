Tuolumne Man, 66, Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash while trying to get onto Highway 108 in Sonora on Monday.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 p.m., a 66-year-old Tuolumne man was on Mono Way and trying to get onto SR-108 from a designated left-turn lane. An SUV was also heading eastbound on the highway at the same time.

Both the SUV and motorcycle then entered the intersection at the same time, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Officers say one of the vehicles didn’t stop for the red light, but it’s unclear if it was the SUV or the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, CHP says.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider.