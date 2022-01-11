ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Tuolumne Man, 66, Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Sonora

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2A9O_0diikAHA00

SONORA (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash while trying to get onto Highway 108 in Sonora on Monday.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 p.m., a 66-year-old Tuolumne man was on Mono Way and trying to get onto SR-108 from a designated left-turn lane. An SUV was also heading eastbound on the highway at the same time.

Both the SUV and motorcycle then entered the intersection at the same time, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Officers say one of the vehicles didn’t stop for the red light, but it’s unclear if it was the SUV or the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, CHP says.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider.

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

CHP Identifies Victims In Two Deadly Crashes

Sonora, CA – The CHP Sonora Unit has released the names of the victims in two recent fatal crashes. Both of the accidents involved area highways with one of the victims being a local man riding a motorcycle. “The name of the deceased rider involved in fatal crash that...
SONORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Tuolumne, CA
Sonora, CA
Crime & Safety
Tuolumne, CA
Accidents
Sonora, CA
Accidents
Tuolumne, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
cbslocal.com

One Injured, One Dead In Head-On Collision On Highway 108

SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday evening crews responded to a head-on collision on Highway 108 and La Grange Road between Jamestown and Oakdale, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found two cars involved, each with significant damage. Crews shut down both lanes of Highway 108 and began...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oregon Man Dies In Hospital After November Hit-And-Run In Tracy; Suspect Sought

TRACY (CBS13) — Investigators in Tracy are seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle involved in hit-and-run collision last November that left an Oregon man dead. According to the Tracy Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on November 28 along Larch Road and west of Tracy Boulevard. The victim in the collision, identified as Cody Crawford, died on January 8 after spending some time in the ICU of a San Joaquin County hospital. Tracy police said Cody, who was on the autism spectrum, had multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness after the collision. “He was hoping that he could...
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

2 killed in crash at I-80 off-ramp in Sacramento overnight, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were killed in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. when a Toyota Prius took an eastbound off-ramp to Raley Boulevard at a high rate of speed and crashed, CHP's North Sacramento division said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#California Highway Patrol#Suv#Chp
KRON4 News

1 dead after vehicle crashes into big-rig on I-80

VACAVILLE (BCN)– One person died and another was in critical condition Monday morning after their vehicle rear-ended a big-rig truck on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on I-80 between Alamo Drive and Cherry Glen Road, the CHP said. A man […]
VACAVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Modesto Man Killed In Highway 108 Head-on Crash

Tuolumne County, CA — A head-on crash on Saturday evening on Highway 108 near J-59 took the life of a Modesto man. The Sonora Area CHP office reports that the unidentified 36-year-old man was driving a Hyundai sedan westbound when he attempted an illegal pass over the double yellow lines of a Subaru driven by Chunli Yao of Pleasanton.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KCRA.com

1 killed in 6-vehicle pileup in Rio Vista, authorities say

RIO VISTA, Calif. — One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash in Rio Vista Saturday morning, authorities said. It happened on Highway 12 near Highway 160 around 9 a.m. and temporarily detoured traffic, the Rio Vista Police Department said in a release. One person died from their injuries...
RIO VISTA, CA
WCVB

Man dies, teenager injured in head-on crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — A man died and a teenage driver was injured early Thursday in a head-on crash in Seekonk. The crash happened at 4 a.m. in the area of 365 Central Ave., police said. Seekonk police told WCVB that it appears a 16-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crossed center line, colliding with on-coming traffic.
SEEKONK, MA
ValleyCentral

Man dies in Edinburg rollover crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after being involved in a crash in Edinburg on Wednesday. According to police, a major accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on the 7100 block of North Expressway 83 between two vehicles. Police say a silver Ford F-150 traveling southbound collided with a white Ford F-150 […]
EDINBURG, TX
FOX40

Woman dies after causing crash, falling off Highway 1 cliff

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A woman rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz and after both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, she left her car, crossed the highway, walked towards a cliff overlooking the ocean and plunged 300 feet (90 meters) to her death, authorities said. The 40-year-old Santa Cruz […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy