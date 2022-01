You learn something new every day, so I took it upon myself to educate those who may be confused about a certain intersection in Dartmouth. The other day, I was in the mood for a burger so I decided to head over to Max's in Dartmouth. Now, if you're coming from Westport (heading west to east), then pulling into the parking lot is a piece of cake. However, coming from New Bedford (east to west), it's a whole different story that can be somewhat confusing if you're not from the area.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO