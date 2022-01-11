ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

East Bladen escapes Lady Golden Tornadoes, 43-40

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen clipped Fairmont 43-40 on Monday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The victory was the closest margin of the season for the Lady Eagles. Previously, 4-A Topsail was the only team to play within five of the squad. Pivotal was the foul line, with East Bladen 10-for-13 and the home team 6-for-17.

For East Bladen, senior Maya McDonald scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists; senior Alexus Mitchell made two foul shots in a one-point game in the final minute and finished with 10 points; junior AnnaGrey Heustess scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots; and freshman Iveonna Ward made six steals.

For the Lady Golden Tornadoes, Amyrikal Vaught had 16 rebounds and eight points, and Destiny Melvin scored nine points.

East Bladen is 2-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 13-0 overall and home Wednesday against Red Springs. Fairmont is 2-1 in the league and 8-4 overall.

