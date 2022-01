Howdy market watchers. The cold weather is back. Let’s hope it brings some precipitation this time, although chances for anything material look slim to none. We’re at the Enid Agrifest farm show this weekend, and drought concerns are at an all-time high among winter wheat producers and those grazing cattle on wheat. Tolerance levels for the less-desirable types of moisture are increasing across the southern plains as extreme drought continues to spread across western Oklahoma, Southwest Kansas and the panhandle of Texas. In fact, 69% of the U.S. winter wheat area is now within an area experiencing drought, and yet the wheat price keeps falling.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO