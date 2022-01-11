ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ballot Initiatives Being Discussed in Florida Legislative Session

southeastagnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NSF/January 11, 2022) — Legislation filed at the state capitol last week would restrict subjects that could be included in ballot initiatives. The measure will be considered during the 2022 legislative session that starts today. The proposal comes after years of attempts...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Expert: ‘Abortion Measure Moving In Florida Legislature Could Backfire Against Gov. DeSantis’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Abortion is legal in Florida through the 24th week of pregnancy, but that number might soon shrink, as an issue that evokes a strong response from those who oppose it and those who are in favor of keeping it legal. Abortion is arguably the most polarizing political issue of our time. While some “pray to end abortion,” those on the other side say they refuse to be “silenced.” In Florida, after years of trying, Republican state legislators and Governor Ron DeSantis, who hold a super-majority, are signaling they’ll put a new law on the books this legislative session that would...
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Farmers Federation Outlines Legislative Priorities

The 2022 Alabama State Legislative session kicked off this past Tuesday as lawmakers are focused on developing plans to spend federal infrastructure and COVID-19 stimulus money, and handle gambling propositions. The Alabama Farmers Federation noted their legislative priorities this year include preserving state funding for agriculture, forestry, and career and...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
suntimesnews.com

The 2022 Legislative Session is Underway!

With the pounding of the gavel on Jan. 5, my colleagues and I began the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly. It’s always surreal to stand in our beautiful chamber and behold the gravity of what it means to represent our community in this hallowed place. This year’s opening day was especially extraordinary because my fellow sister senators and I unveiled an exciting collaborative project, a children’s book titled, “You Can, Too!” With the goal of increasing literacy in the Show-Me State, while bringing attention to the historical number of female senators, the book highlights the unique paths of the 36 women who have taken the oath of office as Missouri state senators since our state’s inception in 1821. If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the book, contact my office.
MISSOURI STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Senators Back $1B Emergency Fund for DeSantis

(TALLAHASSEE/NSF/January 12, 2022) — Florida Senators revived a proposal Wednesday to create a $1 billion fund that Gov. Ron DeSantis could use at his discretion during emergencies he declares. The Senate Appropriations Committee backed a pair of bills (SB 96 and SB 98), sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

American Property Casualty Insurance Association Releases Priorities for 2022 Florida Legislative Session

On Monday, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) outlined its top priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session, which include: working with lawmakers to build upon the 2021 reforms to help stabilize Florida’s ailing property insurance market and protect consumers from rising home insurance costs; supporting meaningful legal reforms to rein in widespread lawsuit abuse; and ensuring any legislation to repeal or reform Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system leads to consumer cost savings.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
cbs12.com

Florida legislative session begins with three empty seats from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's legislative session starts Tuesday without everyone in Palm Beach and Broward Counties represented in the house and senate. Three seats opened up this month because the people who filled them-Senator Perry Thurston for District 33, Representative Omari Hardy for District 88 and Representative Bobby DuBose for District 94 -all resigned to run for a spot in the U.S. House of Representatives after Alcee Hastings died last April.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida House Democrats feature Ben Frazier at Legislative Session kickoff rally

House Democrats gave the Jacksonville activist a statewide audience Monday. House Democrats showed support Monday for a Jacksonville activist arrested for unauthorized attendance of a Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference last week. Ben Frazier, a former journalist and president of the Northside Coalition civil rights group, was one of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Constitutional Amendments#Nsf#Gop#House#The News Service
kniakrls.com

Legislative Session Begins Today

The 2022 Iowa Legislative Session begins today, and while the first week remains largely ceremonial in nature, the work will begin soon on priorities, especially for a Republican party with strong majorities in both chambers. For the final year, District 79 Representative Dustin Hite and District 40 State Senator Ken...
PELLA, IA
wuwf.org

Florida bills designed to promote gun safety and loosen gun restrictions are back before the legislative session

Democrats seeking to curb gun violence face headwinds in the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature. On the flipside, Republican proposals seeking to loosen gun restrictions may also face pushback. South Florida Democrats took part last week in a virtual roundtable about gun safety legislation. “People often ask whether Congress is doing enough,...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Legislative session to start Tuesday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Legislators in Florida will gather Tuesday for a 60-day legislative session. More than 3,000 bills have been filed in Florida but most of them won’t become law. This is an election year for Gov. Ron DeSantis so there is a lot at...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Panama City News Herald

What does Bay County want ahead of 2022 Florida legislative session? Local lawmakers get an earful

PANAMA CITY — Local state lawmakers held a delegation meeting in Panama City on Tuesday to hear residents' concerns and requests ahead of the 2022 legislative session. State Sen. George Gainer and state Reps. Jay Trumbull and Brad Drake listened to speakers comprised of residents, organizations, government officials and local politicians. The meeting went differently than in years past since there are currently no local bills to vote on in Bay County this session.  ...
BAY COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Florida GOP is trying to limit ballot initiatives after voters legalized medical marijuana and raised minimum wage

Two Republican lawmakers filed proposals Monday that would restrict subjects that could be included in ballot initiatives. Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, and Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Lithia, filed the identical measures (SJR 1412 and HJR 1127) for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 11. They come after years...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy