Ballot Initiatives Being Discussed in Florida Legislative Session

With the pounding of the gavel on Jan. 5, my colleagues and I began the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly. It’s always surreal to stand in our beautiful chamber and behold the gravity of what it means to represent our community in this hallowed place. This year’s opening day was especially extraordinary because my fellow sister senators and I unveiled an exciting collaborative project, a children’s book titled, “You Can, Too!” With the goal of increasing literacy in the Show-Me State, while bringing attention to the historical number of female senators, the book highlights the unique paths of the 36 women who have taken the oath of office as Missouri state senators since our state’s inception in 1821. If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the book, contact my office.

