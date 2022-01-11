ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ODU star Ahmad Caver scored his first NBA points last week. Bettors weren’t happy about it.

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Ahmad Caver left Old Dominion as the career leader in minutes played, but the 6-foot-2 guard has struggled to find playing time in the NBA.

Last week, though, Caver played 50.6 seconds in his NBA debut with the Indiana Pacers and scored a last-second basket in an eight-point loss to Brooklyn.

Those points capped Caver’s journey from prep school to ODU to the developmental G League and finally the NBA. That bucket also apparently irked bettors who took the Nets as 8.5-point favorites. Caver turned what looked like a 10-point loss into an eight-point loss and drew plenty of ire on social media from bettors who lost.

“Me and all my homies hate Ahmad Caver,” was among the kinder comments about Caver on Twitter.

Wrote another: “Can’t believe the way I lost Nets -8.5. Nets up 10 with the rock - 30 seconds left… dribble out the clock.”

Caver was on a 10-day contract with Indiana, and this week was back in the G League with the Memphis Hustle. The Pacers signed him as they dealt with COVID issues. Caver was with Indiana for four games and made his debut Wednesday late in the game against Brooklyn.

“So when I first got in, I didn’t try to score,” Caver told the Indianapolis Star before his trip back to Memphis. “And then when they dribbled the clock out (resulting in a shot clock violation), I looked at coach (Rick Carlisle), and he said, ‘Go score.’ So that’s what I did.”

Caver drove past Nets star James Harden for a layup with 3.5 seconds left.

“Everybody don’t get that opportunity to score in the NBA, especially when you got (Kevin Durant) and James Harden on the floor,” Caver said. “So of course that’s gonna be something I remember for a lifetime.”

Caver, an Atlanta native, played four seasons at Old Dominion, and he was a team co-captain in 2018-19 when the Monarchs finished 26-9, won the Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships and reached the NCAA Tournament. Caver was a first-team All-C-USA pick as a senior and is 15th on the Monarchs’ career scoring list with 1,538 points.

Caver was undrafted after leaving ODU and signed as a free agent in 2019 with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has played three seasons in the G League, and got Indy’s attention by averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds before his NBA debut.

Caver, 25, scored five points Monday in his return to the G League with the Hustle.

“Just having the confidence, knowing that I can play in this league,” Caver said, referring to his first NBA stint. “Somebody sees that I have some talent to actually be up here to get that 10-day (deal). Because everybody is getting 10-days, but there’s a lot of people that’s not. I think that’s for a reason, so that’s what I just took from it.”

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com

