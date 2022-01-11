Working on the Go? Here Are a Few Tips for Navigating Remote Work Travel!

We can see just how important travel is in our lives – to our wellbeing, our growth, our connections to family and friends, and as literal ambassadors of peace, understanding and shared innovation. We know this from the huge surge that occurred during 2021, after the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine opened floodgates to travelers, by making it safe(r) to be out and about. Even during the worst of the pandemic, before a vaccine, people found a way to continue to embrace experiences, drawing upon the infinite possibilities to tailor something that felt right.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO