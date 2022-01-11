Bumper Cars On Ice Return To Bryant Park This Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Eat, drink, get tested for COVID, and be merry. That's how the saying goes, right? Well, one Indianapolis coffee shop sure seems to think so. MOTW Coffee & Pastries is offering up a specialty drink and a pastry to anyone who gets a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Jan. 12. And, as an added bonus, all three are free.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO