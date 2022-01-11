Bumper Cars On Ice Return To Bryant Park This Friday
Bumper Cars on Ice are returning to Bryant Park this Friday, January 14 through February 28!
HOURS AND TICKETS:
Monday - Friday: 2pm - 8pm
Saturday - Sunday: 11am - 5pm
New this year: Look out for special late-night rides with Bumper Cars on Ice on select days. Purchase your tickets at wintervillage.org
ALL BUMPER CAR RIDERS MUST:
- Wear a mask
- Be 7+ years old, at least 42 inches tall, and under 300 lbs
- Wear flat, closed-toe shoes
- Sign a waiver; children under 18 require a parent or guardian’s signature
- Remain seated while inside the bumper car
- Secure any personal belongings inside the bumper car
- Read and abide by all rules.
- Follow announcements and obey staff instructions
