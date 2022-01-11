ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
710 WOR

Bumper Cars On Ice Return To Bryant Park This Friday

By Deanna Moore
710 WOR
710 WOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipvUB_0diigrMX00

Photo: bryantpark.org

Bumper Cars on Ice are returning to Bryant Park this Friday, January 14 through February 28!

HOURS AND TICKETS:

Monday - Friday: 2pm - 8pm

Saturday - Sunday: 11am - 5pm

New this year: Look out for special late-night rides with Bumper Cars on Ice on select days. Purchase your tickets at wintervillage.org

ALL BUMPER CAR RIDERS MUST:

  • Wear a mask
  • Be 7+ years old, at least 42 inches tall, and under 300 lbs
  • Wear flat, closed-toe shoes
  • Sign a waiver; children under 18 require a parent or guardian’s signature
  • Remain seated while inside the bumper car
  • Secure any personal belongings inside the bumper car
  • Read and abide by all rules.
  • Follow announcements and obey staff instructions

More information can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
getitforless.info

Bumper Cars at Bank of America Winter Village

Bumper Cars on Ice is coming back to Bryant Park Ice Skating Rink soon. This 17,000 square foot rink features free admission ice skating, high quality rental skates, free skating shows, and events. The Rink is open daily through March 6, 2022. Click the “Reserve Tickets” box at the top of this page to reserve skate time. Be sure to use your Bank of America credit or debit card at checkout to receive 10% off skate rentals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Stillwater Ice Palace Maze Opens Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families can get lost in winter fun this weekend. The Ice Palace Maze opens in Stillwater Friday afternoon. It includes a half-mile of twists and turns surrounded by 800,000 pounds of ice. There is also a slippery slide. The maze is open to visitors seven days...
STILLWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant Park#Bumper Cars On Ice#Wintervillage Org#Guardian
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast: Ice bumper cars, skating, and more!

AKRON, Ohio — Ready, set, fun! That's what you can expect at Akron's Lock 3 Park, for its annual WinterBlast event. For starters, the city has hosted one of the largest outdoor, seasonal ice-skating rinks in Northeast Ohio, for the past 17 years. In recent years, it's added more...
AKRON, OH
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Journeys with Jenny to the Ice Bumper Cars

In this week's Journey's with Jenny she jumped in her Nissan Frontier to check out the Ice Bumper Cars at Station Park in Farmington!. ICE BUMPER CARS are open seven days a week and Bumper Car participation is on a first come first serve basis at the Ice Shack. They...
FARMINGTON, UT
cbslocal.com

Ice Castles In New Brighton Open Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities is ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media earlier this week that the New Brighton location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets went on sale Tuesday night.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Ice bumper cars a big hit this winter

VIRGINIA — Ice bumper cars are “a cool thing” — quite literally — “to have on the Range,” says Virginia’s director of Parks and Recreation. But, even more notably, Virginia is the only place in the state that offers ice bumper cars, added Brian Silber. In fact, gliding effortlessly across the ice after bumping into other riders — a completely different experience from typical bumper cars — is a pretty...
VIRGINIA, MN
KARE 11

Ice Castles open Friday at Long Lake Regional Park

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Looking for more ways to take advantage of an already frigid Minnesota winter? Grab your warmest gear and cameras for a trip to the New Brighton Ice Castles. On Friday, Jan. 7, the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park open for the season. Throughout...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Action News Jax

Disney on Ice returns to Jacksonville this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disney On Ice presents Dream Big!. That’s the theme for this year’s event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Join Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco and more, during the Jacksonville shows beginning March 31- April 3. Presale tickets are now available....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KPCW

Ice Castles return to Soldier Hollow

A Midway winter staple of the past decade is returning to Soldier Hollow this weekend. Tickets are on sale to visit the ice castles starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski says the event should bring in tens of thousands of visitors to the colorful ice display through early February.
MIDWAY, UT
cititour.com

Ice Theatre of New York to Present Concerts in Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) will present 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January 11 through February 17 at 12:40pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver along with ITNY Ensemble members Armen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ely Daily Times

Popular Fire & Ice returns

The Fire & Ice Festival returns this weekend with multiple events throughout the area for people of all ages with activities around sports, arts, food and drink, tournaments, live music and not one, but two fireworks shows. An event that began in 2003 has evolved into a long-standing winter tradition...
WHITE PINE COUNTY, NV
winonaradio.com

Winona Ice Park Opens

WINONA, Minn.(KWNO)-The Winona Ice Park is open for climbing. The park officially welcomed climbers on Friday. Volunteers had spent the previous days removing hang fire and ensuring top pours are clear. Park leaders say it’s the best ice they’ve farmed in the history of the park. Two new...
WINONA, MN
CBS Denver

Amtrak’s Winter Park Express Returns To Make Trips Out Of Denver

(CBS4) — Amtrak’s Winter Park Express is back. The first train of the season took off from Union Station in Denver at 7 a.m. Friday. (credit: CBS) The train runs out of Denver every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the first weekend of April, arriving in Winter Park in about two hours. The train departs the resort at 4:30 p.m., getting back into Denver at 6:40 p.m. One-way fares for the Winter Park Express start at $29, and kids pay half that price. You can bring your skis and snowboard as carry on luggage for no extra charge.
DENVER, CO
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
649
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy