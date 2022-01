Allbirds and Staple are back for round two. After the successful launch of their initial collab in December, Allbirds and Jeff Staple, founder of his eponymous Staple brand, are releasing two new colorways of the limited-edition Staple Dasher this month. The latest look is an updated play on the “inside out” style of their first collab, but with a new twist. According to Allbirds, the new collaborative shoe displays a higher carbon footprint of 12.5 kg CO2 this go around, accounting for the impact of transportation. This is 3 points higher than their last shoe which came in at 9.2 kg CO2e. The...

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO