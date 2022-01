It’s Round 3 between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. But this time it’s win or go home for both teams as they face off in the NFL Playoffs. Saturday night’s Wild Card round matchup sees the Bills come in as the favorites, having won the AFC East for the second straight year and also winning the last matchup. The Patriots, meanwhile, are resurgent after a strong regular season with rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the helm. This weekend’s matchup is a rare Saturday game for the Patriots, with the postseason opening the door for games all weekend. The game will air on CBS, with streaming available from providers like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO